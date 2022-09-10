Die Cheats-Datenbank der Amiga Future wird praktisch wöchentlich von David Jahn aktualisiert, auch wenn dies auf den ersten Blick nicht sofort ersichtlich ist.
Die Cheats-Datenbank auf der Amiga Future Webpage dürfte wohl die größte deutsche Sammlung für den Amiga sein.
Dabei handelt es sich jedoch nicht nur um Cheats. Auch viele Lösungswege, Tipps & Tricks, sowie Freezer Adressen findet ihr in dieser Sammlung.
Inzwischen gibt es für mehr als 3400 Spiele Cheats und Lösungswege in der Datenbank, und es wird immer mehr.
Die Datenbank ist momentan noch komplett in deutscher Sprache. Wenn genügend Spenden für die Homepage eingeben, ist geplant die Sammlung in einer richtigen Online-Datenbank zu integrieren, die dann auch in englisch verfügbar sein soll.
app.php/GTT
https://www.amigafuture.de
Seit der letzten Bekanntmachung sind folgende Updates hinzugekommen:
09 Sep 2022 - FreeCiv - Software erfolgreich geprüft
09 Sep 2022 - FreeCiv - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
09 Sep 2022 - Fred Diamond - Download-Link aktualisiert
09 Sep 2022 - Franko - The Crazy Revenge! - Download-Link aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Download-Link aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung erfolgreich geprüft
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - The Directors Cut - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - Lösung aktualisiert
02 Sep 2022 - Foundation - Lösung aktualisiert
News URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT/new/2019
News Source: GTT
News Source URL: https://www.amigafuture.de/app.php/GTT/new/2019
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
