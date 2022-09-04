Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alles Spielkram: Thunderhawk 4# Amiga - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RFtCpnKzzA
Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 3 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYNKe4Dg6t0
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: ROM issue 9 intro by C-Lous | Amiga AGA Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0ftPUxkYLU
amigang: Commodore Amiga Global Alliance - NWAG Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZED8_Lfdwuk
The Lost Patrol Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 366
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8wcO44K2RY
Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 4000 Tower I/O board using PCBWAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i767zppSGv8
Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Chris and the Amiga Adventures presents - Mr Jack and the A1200 of exploded ferrite beads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvSL5clf2n4
Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 1/6]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6HYfjk7jBc
Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 2/6]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0h1is4_dqdc
Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 3/6]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmd6ZYM9peU
GoodThings Development: GoodThings Development / Toturial 001 / Die Übersicht
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z6xchFzmNU
Graeme Cowie: Bomb Jack Beer Edition | Updated Music and Speed Changes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgjZPpaIJQc
Last Ninja 4 Lv6 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv6 The Plane Crash Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCzgdXflCzc
Hold and Modify: You need to Switch? Here's how.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAylloJDGLM
Tom & Jerry Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDwK0_fk9Zg
Defender Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMB9PvzZqxc
Tiny Bobble Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAQchZypy-w
MIGs Yesterchips: Amiga 2000 CIA Wackler - MIG @Digital Retro Park - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoE0bt6W3EY
Morgan Just Games: Lemmings - Amiga - Tricky Levels Longplay - With Commentary - MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAJFxmMGsLQ
08 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 07
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIarKNXNrsg
Radio PARALAX: Gamescom 2022 in Köln - Retro Area Rundgang in Halle 10.2 - Alle Aussteller, Vitrinen & Geräte
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xnw4-q01IAA
Radio PARALAX: Gamescom 2022 in Köln - Best of Radio PARALAX Game Competitions in der Retro Area (Halle 10.2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peeNZIStJG4
RetroGamingMusic: Fiendish Freddys Big Top o Fun Intro Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_WTMqmONK0
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fU-rLfwVmEk
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45XwRD-l_8k
RETURN Magazin Ausgabe 50 Teaser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivKAS99PK9o
RobSmithDev: How the FloppyBridge Magic Works! - WinUAE and REAL Floppy Disks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMT1W9ify_E
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Andromeda & Infernal Minds - Cooperation Demo (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faeEWJwZpNA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Razor 1911 - Sourcemetery (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLwv1vSQUko
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Kefrens - The Fractal Demo (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TwcyMI4iX0
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Defcon One - Contact Intro (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okPd8mLdDnY
The Classic And Retro Gamer: Speedball Gameplay (Amiga)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqKH8RM6T84
Thomaniac: #1882 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #06...Arabian Nights: Arcade Game Selector 2, A500 Mini
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MeUPUZ26GQ
