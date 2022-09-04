 

 

 

The Amiga Future 158 will be released on the 5th September.

Back to previous page


Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 04.09.2022 - 11:01 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alles Spielkram: Thunderhawk 4# Amiga - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RFtCpnKzzA


Alles Spielkram: Elvira 2 Teil 3 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYNKe4Dg6t0


Amiga Demos that Still Rock: ROM issue 9 intro by C-Lous | Amiga AGA Demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0ftPUxkYLU


amigang: Commodore Amiga Global Alliance - NWAG Meeting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZED8_Lfdwuk


The Lost Patrol Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 366

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8wcO44K2RY


Chris Edwards Restoration: Commodore Amiga 4000 Tower I/O board using PCBWAY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i767zppSGv8


Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Chris and the Amiga Adventures presents - Mr Jack and the A1200 of exploded ferrite beads

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvSL5clf2n4


Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 1/6]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6HYfjk7jBc


Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 2/6]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0h1is4_dqdc


Fog Lake Production: Special # 5: TURRICAN 2 / UNIVERSAL SOLDIER (Amiga, C64, Mega Drive, Gameboy, PC) [Teil 3/6]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmd6ZYM9peU


GoodThings Development: GoodThings Development / Toturial 001 / Die Übersicht

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z6xchFzmNU


Graeme Cowie: Bomb Jack Beer Edition | Updated Music and Speed Changes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgjZPpaIJQc


Last Ninja 4 Lv6 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv6 The Plane Crash Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCzgdXflCzc


Hold and Modify: You need to Switch? Here's how.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAylloJDGLM


Tom & Jerry Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDwK0_fk9Zg


Defender Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMB9PvzZqxc


Tiny Bobble Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAQchZypy-w


MIGs Yesterchips: Amiga 2000 CIA Wackler - MIG @Digital Retro Park - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoE0bt6W3EY


Morgan Just Games: Lemmings - Amiga - Tricky Levels Longplay - With Commentary - MJG

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAJFxmMGsLQ


08 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 07

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIarKNXNrsg


Radio PARALAX: Gamescom 2022 in Köln - Retro Area Rundgang in Halle 10.2 - Alle Aussteller, Vitrinen & Geräte 🕹️ 🎮

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xnw4-q01IAA


Radio PARALAX: Gamescom 2022 in Köln - Best of Radio PARALAX Game Competitions in der Retro Area (Halle 10.2) 🕹️ 🎮

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peeNZIStJG4


RetroGamingMusic: Fiendish Freddys Big Top o Fun Intro Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_WTMqmONK0


RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 12

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fU-rLfwVmEk


RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45XwRD-l_8k


RETURN Magazin Ausgabe 50 Teaser

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivKAS99PK9o


RobSmithDev: How the FloppyBridge Magic Works! - WinUAE and REAL Floppy Disks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMT1W9ify_E


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Andromeda & Infernal Minds - Cooperation Demo (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faeEWJwZpNA


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Razor 1911 - Sourcemetery (1994)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLwv1vSQUko


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Kefrens - The Fractal Demo (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TwcyMI4iX0


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Defcon One - Contact Intro (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okPd8mLdDnY


The Classic And Retro Gamer: Speedball Gameplay (Amiga)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqKH8RM6T84


Thomaniac: #1882 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #06...Arabian Nights: Arcade Game Selector 2, A500 Mini

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MeUPUZ26GQ

