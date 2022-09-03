Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Belavi Team Asterix-CaesarChallenge_OpenBOR.lha (Games/Action) 41 MB / Sep 02 2022
Stefan Haubenthal AES_1.20.lha (Files/Crypt) 18 KB / Aug 31 2022
Pierwolf Knights_and_Dragons_OpenBOR.lha (Games/Action) 183 MB / Aug 30 2022
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.4.lha (Email) 21 MB / Aug 30 2022
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_4.0.lha (Network/Web) 27 MB / Aug 30 2022
BeWorld, Szilárd Biró and Itix SDL_2.24.0_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 17 MB / Aug 28 2022
Steffen Gutmann BeeBase_1.0.lha (Office/Database) 7 MB / Aug 26 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal ReportPlus_8.4.lha (Misc) 795 KB / Aug 26 2022
George Sokianos AIOstreams_1.7.5.lha (Network/Streaming) 263 KB / Aug 26 2022
News Source: MorphOS Storage
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 03.09.2022 - 13:11 by oxpus
