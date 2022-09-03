 

 

 

The Amiga Future 158 will be released on the 5th September.
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 03.09.2022 - 13:11 by oxpus

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Belavi Team Image Asterix-CaesarChallenge_OpenBOR.lha (Games/Action) 41 MB / Sep 02 2022
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image AES_1.20.lha (Files/Crypt) 18 KB / Aug 31 2022
Image Pierwolf Image Knights_and_Dragons_OpenBOR.lha (Games/Action) 183 MB / Aug 30 2022
Image Jacek Piszczek Image Iris_1.4.lha (Email) 21 MB / Aug 30 2022
Image Jacek Piszczek Image Wayfarer_4.0.lha (Network/Web) 27 MB / Aug 30 2022
Image BeWorld, Szilárd Biró and Itix Image SDL_2.24.0_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 17 MB / Aug 28 2022
Image Steffen Gutmann Image BeeBase_1.0.lha (Office/Database) 7 MB / Aug 26 2022
Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image ReportPlus_8.4.lha (Misc) 795 KB / Aug 26 2022
Image George Sokianos Image AIOstreams_1.7.5.lha (Network/Streaming) 263 KB / Aug 26 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: oxpus
eMail: karsten.ude@oxpus.de

