Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libxslt.lha - development/library - 1.1.34 - 3 MB - 27.08.2022 - XSLT support for libxml2
spacecadetpinball.lha - game/action - 1.3 - 4 MB - 01.09.2022 - SpaceCadetPinball ported to AmigaOS4
augustus.lha - game/strategy - 1.01 - 3 MB - 30.08.2022 - Augustus -AmigaOS4 SDL2 port of Caesar III
weather.lha - network/misc - 0.5 - 17 KB - 28.08.2022 - weather env vars for your titlebar
aes.lha - utility/misc - 1.20 - 27 KB - 27.08.2022 - AES-256 ECB file encryption CLI tool
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 03.09.2022 - 10:47 by AndreasM
