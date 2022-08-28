Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Elvira 2 Teil 1 Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFWWXuJJfLQ
Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Thunderhawk 3# Amiga Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QduKdXlFRuM
Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Elvira 2 Teil 2 Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NwcJCXAGjY
Flashback - A flawed French masterpiece! Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 365
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lv4Bsfjx95g
Checkmate cases: Amiga 500 new case pack for those without working keyboard - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIU25uheEZU
Checkmate cases: Amiga 500 Checkmate 1500 Plus - PS2 Pack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KqWWq2WwXM
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SIMON THE SORCERER (1993)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXWw1oBf_GY
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Mail time -Livestream, Pimiga 3 -Beta3 updates, mona, beer, pizza, Q+A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8Xc0ZmIbwk
Chris Edwards Restoration: amiga4000T quikpak 060 cdrom, 3.9, 060 demos ,glass and ram
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Y_hAmEM8yE
Deathstar: Last Space Raider - RTG Amiga Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx1v0dneZOc
Gerion79: Alien Syndrome (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTlDE8B_aDg
Hold and Modify: Convert VistaPro to Lightwave3D on Amiga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBdn_sy31Cg
Hold and Modify: Export Windows files to Amiga for Lightwave3D!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jw4KkO0jfxU
Jan Beta: Checkmate 1500 Plus Amiga Desktop Case Review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlJysOQUoss
Grand Prix 500 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGcciZhqJIE
Deep Space Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLEWI-LZikU
Deluxe Galaga Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXoHD7eJ8o0
Grand Prix Master Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npnr7EI2nR8
Night Hunter Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sC3l9kj_Q2g
OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 7: 1992
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpgVOvn22VQ
OMEGA12001: Star Wars: Jedi Knight games on AmigaOS4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fsxv1DBieMc
16 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 16)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eH4LQ27O8qA
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The AMIGA 2000 from hell - Scammed on eBay - Repair & Rebuild
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUo4BzUJL0c
Retro Shortview: Tony & Friends in Kelloggs Land (Retro Shortview)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mQqfcdZgKU
RetroGamingMusic: Flashback Endsong Game Music by Jean Baudlot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sndhBgo-LME
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is-EovNlIJE
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nX6DNGglM8M
RMC - The Cave: Commodore Amiga 1000 Trash to Treasure Part 3 | The Demise and Legacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqxeSIieSjA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Agnostic Front - Lotter Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljrO53qeJng
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Prophets AG and Unicorn - Kickload One.One (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4lpsATrX44
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cycron - New Intro (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZB4-Y546sQ
s0y s0y: Temptations versión Amiga 2022 08 21 (WIP-3, nivel 1, sin hacer optimizaciones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o85XpTPsKn4
Thomaniac: #1880 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.22 Public Domain Games [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=53eSybYv4Jk
Yawning Angel Retro: Backing up an Amiga CF card to a Mac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bFTk2P2C5Y
