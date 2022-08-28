Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Elvira 2 Teil 1 Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Thunderhawk 3# Amiga Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Elvira 2 Teil 2 Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )Flashback - A flawed French masterpiece! Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 365Checkmate cases: Amiga 500 new case pack for those without working keyboard - Monday night live streamsCheckmate cases: Amiga 500 Checkmate 1500 Plus - PS2 PackCheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SIMON THE SORCERER (1993)Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Mail time -Livestream, Pimiga 3 -Beta3 updates, mona, beer, pizza, Q+AChris Edwards Restoration: amiga4000T quikpak 060 cdrom, 3.9, 060 demos ,glass and ramDeathstar: Last Space Raider - RTG Amiga GameplayGerion79: Alien Syndrome (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieHold and Modify: Convert VistaPro to Lightwave3D on Amiga!Hold and Modify: Export Windows files to Amiga for Lightwave3D!Jan Beta: Checkmate 1500 Plus Amiga Desktop Case ReviewGrand Prix 500 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDeep Space Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDeluxe Galaga Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageGrand Prix Master Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageNight Hunter Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageOldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 7: 1992OMEGA12001: Star Wars: Jedi Knight games on AmigaOS416 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 16)RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The AMIGA 2000 from hell - Scammed on eBay - Repair & RebuildRetro Shortview: Tony & Friends in Kelloggs Land (Retro Shortview)RetroGamingMusic: Flashback Endsong Game Music by Jean BaudlotRetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 11RMC - The Cave: Commodore Amiga 1000 Trash to Treasure Part 3 | The Demise and Legacyrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Agnostic Front - Lotter Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Prophets AG and Unicorn - Kickload One.One (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cycron - New Intro (1990)s0y s0y: Temptations versión Amiga 2022 08 21 (WIP-3, nivel 1, sin hacer optimizaciones)Thomaniac: #1880 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.22 Public Domain Games [Amiga]Yawning Angel Retro: Backing up an Amiga CF card to a Mac