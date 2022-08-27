Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.9z1Final - 3 MB - 25.08.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
mednafen.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 0.135 - 8 MB - 23.08.2022 - Mednafen Emulator
openjk_academy.lha - game/fps - 1.0 - 10 MB - 25.08.2022 - Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for GL4ES
openjk_outcast.lha - game/fps - 1.0 - 8 MB - 25.08.2022 - Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast for GL4ES
vanillaconquer-td.lha - game/strategy - 1.0R.1Fix - 8 MB - 21.08.2022 - Vanilla Conquer C&C Tiberian Dawn AmigaOS4 SDL2
pintorweb.lha - graphics/misc - 3.20 - 9 MB - 22.08.2022 - An easy program to handling pictures
beebase.lha - office/database - 1.0 - 8 MB - 25.08.2022 - Programmable relational database w/ GUI
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.4 - 834 KB - 23.08.2022 - Multipurpose utility
aiostreams.lha - video/misc - 1.7.5 - 263 KB - 23.08.2022 - Stream video from major online platforms
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Last Magazine
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 27.08.2022 - 09:52 by AndreasM
