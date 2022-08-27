Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
SlamTilt Resurrection PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Tzar: Die Schlacht um die Krone PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Ancient Conquest: Die Suche nach dem goldenen Vlies PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Wild Wild West: The Steel Assassin PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Klomanager, Der PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Vyruz: Destruction of the Untel Empire PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Croc 2 PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Parkan: The Imperial Chronicles PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Puzzle Trouble PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Hot Chix 'N' Gearstix PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Silkolene Honda Motocross GP PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Enemy Engaged: RAH-66 Comanche versus Ka-52 Hokum PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
DSF Welt Fussball Manager PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim PC Joker 5/2000 - 24.08.2022
Xena: Warrior Princess - The Talisman of Fate Video Games 1/2000 - 21.08.2022
Worms Armageddon Video Games 1/2000 - 21.08.2022
Destruction Derby 2 Video Games 12/96 - 21.08.2022
Dino Crisis 2 Video Games 12/2000 - 21.08.2022
Independence Day Video Games 9/97 - 21.08.2022
Magic Carpet Video Games 4/96 - 21.08.2022
Ruff'n'Tumble Video Games 12/99 - 21.08.2022
Snow Surfers Video Games 12/99 - 21.08.2022
Xena: Warrior Princess Video Games 12/99 - 21.08.2022
Black Dawn Man!ac 4/97 - 21.08.2022
Hexen Man!ac 4/97 - 21.08.2022
Lost Vikings 2: Norse by Norsewest Man!ac 4/97 - 21.08.2022
Torico Man!ac 4/97 - 21.08.2022
Exhumed Man!ac 4/97 - 21.08.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
27.08.2022
