Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Krusty's Super Fun House / Krusty's Fun House - Upload 19 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Torvak The Warrior - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Torvak The Warrior - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Word Plex 2.1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Word Plex 2.1 - Create one new game page - OCS - 1988
Was ist Das - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Was ist Das - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Reading And Thinking I - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Voyage a Travers La France - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Voyage a Travers La France - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Vocabulary Adventure III - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Vocabulary Adventure III - Create one new game page - OCS - 1985
Transcontinental Railroad, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 1986
Transcontinental Railroad, The - Create one new game page - ECS - 1986
Reading And Thinking I - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Reading And Thinking I - Create one new game page - OCS - 1986
Analogies I - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
American History Adventure - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Reading Adventure II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Reading Adventure II - Create one new game page - OCS - 1985
Reading Adventure I - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
Reading Adventure I - Create one new game page - OCS - 1985
Bard's Tale II, The: The Destiny Knight - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Bard's Tale II, The: The Destiny Knight - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bard's Tale II, The: The Destiny Knight - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Super Six - Update the Game manual comments -
Super Six - Upload 1 Game manual -
Iron Lord - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Iron Lord - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Fire And Brimstone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
StavningstÃ¥get - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
StavningstÃ¥get - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
StavningstÃ¥get - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spell-A-Fari - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spell-A-Fari - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
RÃ¤kna RÃ¤tt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
RÃ¤kna RÃ¤tt - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
RÃ¤kna RÃ¤tt - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Polonista - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Polonista - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Faterbit - Create one new publisher page
Ortotris - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ortotris - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fractions - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Discover: Math - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Space Math - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Thunder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Explosion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mr. Robot's Speak'n Spell - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mr. Robot's Speak'n Spell - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brain Technologies - Create one new publisher page
Medal Winner - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Medal Winner - Create one new game page - OCS - 1987
Tetramem - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zeka Kutusu - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Explosion - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tetramem - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tetramem - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tombala - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kyzmabirader - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kyzmabirader - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Amigafelek - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tombala - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tombala - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Nitromem - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nitromem - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nitromem - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Logical / Log!cal - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Thunder - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Black Dawn VI: Hellbound - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Black Dawn VII: Champions Of Dawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Black Dawn V: Dawn - A New Beginning - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn III: Legions Of Dawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Black Dawn II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Black Dawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Black Dawn VII: Champions Of Dawn - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Black Dawn VII: Champions Of Dawn - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Black Dawn VII: Champions Of Dawn - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Black Dawn Rebirth - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Moonmist - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Moonmist - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Moonmist - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Moonmist - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Black Dawn VI: Hellbound - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Black Dawn VI: Hellbound - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Black Dawn V: Dawn - A New Beginning - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn V: Dawn - A New Beginning - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
ZSoft - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Dawn - A New Beginning Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Black Dawn V: Dawn - A New Beginning - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Andy Cashmore - Create one new artist page
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn IV: Thunderdawn - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Black Dawn III: Legions Of Dawn - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Parasite II - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Parasite - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Parasite - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
White Rabbits - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Crystal Hammer (v2) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Crystal Hammer (v1) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
British Manager - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 2017
Flight Of The Amazon Queen - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Flug Der Amazon Queen - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Cr8y - Create one new artist page
Complete Chess System, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Flashback - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Space Math - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Space Math - Create one new game page - OCS - 1987
ABCgames - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
ABCgames - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
ABCgames - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Parth Gallen - Create one new publisher page
Historia Powszechna - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Powszechna - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Powszechna - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Klasa 8 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Historia Klasa 8 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Complete Chess System, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Complete Chess System, The - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Parasite II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Parasite II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Parasite II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Fire Power - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Outliner - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Outliner - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Outliner - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
International Golf - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
History Machine, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
History Machine, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
History Machine, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2021
Mathematik Leicht Gemacht - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32, CDTV - 1994
Mathematik Leicht Gemacht - Create one new game page - CD32, CDTV - 1994
Amigacenter DÃ¼sseldorf - Update the publisher page
Tale of Benjamin Bunny, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Tale of Benjamin Bunny, The - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1991
Night Before Christmas, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1991
Night Before Christmas, The - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1991
Sprachraetsel Franzoesisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Franzoesisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 3: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 3: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 2: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 2: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Latein 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Franzoesisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Latein 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Franzoesisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 3: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 3: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 2: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 2: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Spanisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Update the game page - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CDTV - 1990
Sprachraetsel Englisch 1: Spielend Sprachen lernen! - Create one new game page - CDTV - 1990
Hilt II - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Hilt II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Hilt II - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Hilt II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
UBEK - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 1995
REBEL GW24 Solar System - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Hilt: Against The Hoardes - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 27.08.2022 - 09:52 by AndreasM
Back to previous page