Kas1e hat Star Wars Jedi Knight : Jedi Academy und Jedi Knight II : Outcast für AmigaOs 4 - Warp3D Nova portiert.
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... utcast.lha
http://os4depot.net/?function=showfile& ... cademy.lha
Die Mindestanforderungen sind:
RadeonHD 3.7 oder RadeonRX 2.11
Warp3DNova.library 54.16
ogles2.library v3.3
Published 27.08.2022 - 00:00 by AndreasM
