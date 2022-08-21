 

 

 

The Amiga Future 158 will be released on the 5th September.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 21.08.2022 - 09:43 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

AmigaFuture: Reshoot Proxima 3 Beta

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEZemQoFtqY


Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Thunderhawk 2# Amiga Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LtlOmYG2m4


Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Technova by Amigatari | Amiga OCS demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ21Y3qkPMQ


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 2: The Frozen Wastes - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5dab3hA68s


Aztec Challenge / Colonial Conquest II Public Domainia! Amigos: Everything Amiga 364

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq6wkrzrgRk


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | GOBLiiiNS (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5usVRtMBjVs


Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil has an Amiga 500

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctV1VKcl5Lg


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Technologies 1997 A4000 Tower Quikpak 060 P1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccA6AH7n8Io


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Technologies 1997 A4000 Tower Quikpak 060 P2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9AcP8KlcSs


Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer wip 28 (getting close...)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXbyw298OLA


Gerion79: Rocket Ranger (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie (zensierte Version & kein Playthrough)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KReV52Dec4


Hold and Modify: Amiga 3000. The Adventure Ends!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx3jBIN5pug


Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Saved from the Flood (Part 2)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=potuZ324XiA


Playdays Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgtsPytiZz0


Deep Core Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIH6-diQyU8


Disposable Hero Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YExRArfJp_c


Monstershark-Media: Peter Pan // A 500 Mini // Robosaurus Spielothek

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNnKDfCb0Ys&t=830s


Morgan Just Games: My 40th Birthday Amiga Stream - Menace / Toki / T-Racer - Inviyya - Knightmare / Myth / Qwak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmEVJQFCIn0


OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 6: 1991

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScwnTDTP2_E


Phaze 101 - AProcessing an Amiga Framework by Alessio Garzi aka Ozzyboshi developed for Demos/Intros

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnduXAmwZ3g


15 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 15)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHkTOmzC6Bk


Ravi Abbott: Computer History Museum - Mountain View, California

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-erPEUPsxK8


Retro B8: My Commodore Amiga Collection - Part Two - 11 Amazing Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwx0sNxXeRg


RetroDemoScene: Hoffman - Technova - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1D6ZFtCU7k


RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLLdWIkAaXo


RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdjRMIHKKaM


RobSmithDev: Keep On Trackin' - Amiga MODs, A 16-Bit Musical Adventure into the World of Amiga Tracker Music

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_6eBiouooo


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Wizz Pack 34 (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaTiVEaN1qs


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Spaceballs - Multi Demo #1 (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyQEq_r75qA


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Shock - New Intro (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpghZE1Srw8


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Illusions - Acid Intro (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA0-b033uyA


Scene World Podcast Episode #147 - The Uncensored Libary Part 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--J-x3yBWA4


Thomaniac: #1875 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #05...1000 Miglia: Arcade Game Selector 2, A500 Mini Edition!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwcUtszbWn4


Thomaniac: #1876 Der CD-RUMtreiber #65: Aminet Set 18 #02 [Original Amiga 2000]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mFnvCKFpAY


Wrangler Amiga: 100MHz 68060 - the BFG9060

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgE1xg1xCZ0

