Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AmigaFuture: Reshoot Proxima 3 Beta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEZemQoFtqY
Alles Spielkram: Lets Play Thunderhawk 2# Amiga Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LtlOmYG2m4
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Technova by Amigatari | Amiga OCS demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZ21Y3qkPMQ
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 2: The Frozen Wastes - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5dab3hA68s
Aztec Challenge / Colonial Conquest II Public Domainia! Amigos: Everything Amiga 364
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uq6wkrzrgRk
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | GOBLiiiNS (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5usVRtMBjVs
Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil has an Amiga 500
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctV1VKcl5Lg
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Technologies 1997 A4000 Tower Quikpak 060 P1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccA6AH7n8Io
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Technologies 1997 A4000 Tower Quikpak 060 P2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9AcP8KlcSs
Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer wip 28 (getting close...)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXbyw298OLA
Gerion79: Rocket Ranger (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie (zensierte Version & kein Playthrough)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KReV52Dec4
Hold and Modify: Amiga 3000. The Adventure Ends!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx3jBIN5pug
Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Saved from the Flood (Part 2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=potuZ324XiA
Playdays Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgtsPytiZz0
Deep Core Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIH6-diQyU8
Disposable Hero Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YExRArfJp_c
Monstershark-Media: Peter Pan // A 500 Mini // Robosaurus Spielothek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNnKDfCb0Ys&t=830s
Morgan Just Games: My 40th Birthday Amiga Stream - Menace / Toki / T-Racer - Inviyya - Knightmare / Myth / Qwak
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmEVJQFCIn0
OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 6: 1991
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ScwnTDTP2_E
Phaze 101 - AProcessing an Amiga Framework by Alessio Garzi aka Ozzyboshi developed for Demos/Intros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnduXAmwZ3g
15 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 15)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHkTOmzC6Bk
Ravi Abbott: Computer History Museum - Mountain View, California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-erPEUPsxK8
Retro B8: My Commodore Amiga Collection - Part Two - 11 Amazing Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwx0sNxXeRg
RetroDemoScene: Hoffman - Technova - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1D6ZFtCU7k
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLLdWIkAaXo
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdjRMIHKKaM
RobSmithDev: Keep On Trackin' - Amiga MODs, A 16-Bit Musical Adventure into the World of Amiga Tracker Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_6eBiouooo
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Wizz Pack 34 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaTiVEaN1qs
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Spaceballs - Multi Demo #1 (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyQEq_r75qA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Shock - New Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpghZE1Srw8
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Illusions - Acid Intro (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA0-b033uyA
Scene World Podcast Episode #147 - The Uncensored Libary Part 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--J-x3yBWA4
Thomaniac: #1875 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #05...1000 Miglia: Arcade Game Selector 2, A500 Mini Edition!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwcUtszbWn4
Thomaniac: #1876 Der CD-RUMtreiber #65: Aminet Set 18 #02 [Original Amiga 2000]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mFnvCKFpAY
Wrangler Amiga: 100MHz 68060 - the BFG9060
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgE1xg1xCZ0
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 21.08.2022 - 09:43 by AndreasM
