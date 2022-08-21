Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AmigaFuture: Reshoot Proxima 3 BetaAlles Spielkram: Lets Play Thunderhawk 2# Amiga Deutsch ( Amiga 500 )Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Technova by Amigatari | Amiga OCS demoAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 2: The Frozen Wastes - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoAztec Challenge / Colonial Conquest II Public Domainia! Amigos: Everything Amiga 364Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | GOBLiiiNS (1991)Chris Edwards Restoration: Dr Phil has an Amiga 500Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Technologies 1997 A4000 Tower Quikpak 060 P1Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga Technologies 1997 A4000 Tower Quikpak 060 P2Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer wip 28 (getting close...)Gerion79: Rocket Ranger (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie (zensierte Version & kein Playthrough)Hold and Modify: Amiga 3000. The Adventure Ends!Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Saved from the Flood (Part 2)Playdays Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDeep Core Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDisposable Hero Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMonstershark-Media: Peter Pan // A 500 Mini // Robosaurus SpielothekMorgan Just Games: My 40th Birthday Amiga Stream - Menace / Toki / T-Racer - Inviyya - Knightmare / Myth / QwakOldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 6: 1991Phaze 101 - AProcessing an Amiga Framework by Alessio Garzi aka Ozzyboshi developed for Demos/Intros15 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 15)Ravi Abbott: Computer History Museum - Mountain View, CaliforniaRetro B8: My Commodore Amiga Collection - Part Two - 11 Amazing GamesRetroDemoScene: Hoffman - Technova - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 10RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.RobSmithDev: Keep On Trackin' - Amiga MODs, A 16-Bit Musical Adventure into the World of Amiga Tracker Musicrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Wizz Pack 34 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Spaceballs - Multi Demo #1 (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Shock - New Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Illusions - Acid Intro (1990)Scene World Podcast Episode #147 - The Uncensored Libary Part 3Thomaniac: #1875 Amiga Time! (W)at (H)amwa (D)a? #05...1000 Miglia: Arcade Game Selector 2, A500 Mini Edition!Thomaniac: #1876 Der CD-RUMtreiber #65: Aminet Set 18 #02 [Original Amiga 2000]Wrangler Amiga: 100MHz 68060 - the BFG9060