Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Amt, Das PC Games 5/95 - 18.08.2022
D.O.G: Fight for your Life PC Games 9/97 - 18.08.2022
Planer 2, Der PC Games 11/96 - 18.08.2022
ranTrainer PC Games 2/95 - 18.08.2022
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon PC Games 1/2002 - 18.08.2022
Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen PC Games 1/2002 - 18.08.2022
Power Pool PC Joker 6/99 - 18.08.2022
Tank Racer PC Joker 6/99 - 18.08.2022
Hell-Copter PC Joker 6/99 - 18.08.2022
Street Wars: Constructor Underworld PC Joker 7/99 - 18.08.2022
Wet Attack: The Empire Cums Back PC Joker 7/99 - 18.08.2022
Sports Car GT PC Joker 7/99 - 18.08.2022
Chine: Verrat in der verbotenen Stadt PC Joker 7/99 - 18.08.2022
Yoot Tower PC Joker 7/99 - 18.08.2022
Jane's Combat Simulations: Fleet Command PC Joker 7/99 - 18.08.2022
Indiana Jones' Greatest Adventures Man!ac 11/94 - 18.08.2022
Artikel: Ultra 64: Marios Traumkonsole Man!ac 2/96 - 14.08.2022
Amiga Fan'zine Nr. 4 - 13.08.2022
Eco Quest 2: Lost Secret of the Rainforest PC Games 6/93 - 13.08.2022
Eco Quest: Die Suche nach Cetus PC Games 7/93 - 13.08.2022
Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist PC Games 7/93 - 13.08.2022
Dagger of Amon Ra, The: A Laura Bow Mystery PC Games 7/93 - 13.08.2022
Nigel Mansell's World Championship PC Games 6/93 - 13.08.2022
Return of the Phantom PC Games 7/93 - 13.08.2022
Boulder Star PC Games 6/93 - 13.08.2022
Mah Jongg -V-G-A- PC Games 6/93 - 13.08.2022
Bubble Blobb PC Games 6/93 - 13.08.2022
Beast Within, The: Ein Gabriel Knight Krimi PC Games 2/96 - 13.08.2022
Mortal Coil PC Games 2/96 - 13.08.2022
Ray Bradbury's The Martian Chronicles Adventure Game PC Games 2/96 - 13.08.2022
11th Hour, The PC Games 2/96 - 13.08.2022
ranTrainer 2 PC Games 2/96 - 13.08.2022
Raven Project, The PC Games 2/96 - 13.08.2022
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2022 - 12.08.2022
Inspector Gadget and the Circus of !!Fear!! ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Rollaround ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Mandroid ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Sunburst ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Great Golf ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Soccer King ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Wolfman ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
King of Chicago, The ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Slaygon ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Shadowgate ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Games Compendium Volume 1 ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Practical Computing 8/83 - 12.08.2022
Which Micro & Software Review 8/83 - 12.08.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 20.08.2022
