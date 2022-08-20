Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Archon Collection, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Archon Collection, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Starcross - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Starcross - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Archon Collection, The - Update the Game manual comments -
Archon Collection, The - Upload 1 Game manual -
Great States II - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
World Tour: United States - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: United States - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: United States - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: South America - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: South America - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Russia and Western Asia - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Russia and Western Asia - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Archon Collection, The - Update the Box scan comments -
World Tour: Middle East - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Middle East - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Indian Sub-continent - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Indian Sub-continent - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Europe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Europe - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Canada - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Canada - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Africa - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Australia - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Australia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Australia - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Geography Adventure II: Europe - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
World Tour: Africa - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
World Tour: Africa - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Rolling) - Update the game page - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 2) - Update the game page - AGA
Alien Breed 3D Demo (Playable 1) - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
World Geography Adventure II: Europe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
World Geography Adventure II: Europe - Create one new game page - OCS - 1985
World Geography Adventure I: The Americas - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1985
World Geography Adventure I: The Americas - Create one new game page - OCS - 1985
Nations Of The World: Europe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nations Of The World: Europe - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nations Of The World: Canada - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nations Of The World: Canada - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nations Of The World: Australia - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nations Of The World: Australia - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ready Robot 12 (December 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 11 (November 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 10 (October 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 09 (September 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 08 (August 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 07 (July 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 06 (June 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 05 (May 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 04 (April 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 03 (March 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 02 (February 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ready Robot 01 (January 1994) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Archon Collection, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Archon Collection, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Archon Collection, The - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Hollywood Pictures - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hollywood Pictures - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation / Boot, Das - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation / Boot, Das - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nicky II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Nicky II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Power Drive - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Blade Warrior / Palladin: Lord Of The Dancing Blades - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Smash - Vegicidal Tendencies - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1996
Coloris - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Coloris - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Coloris - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Coloris - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Coloris - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Century - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Century - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Shiftrix - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shiftrix - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Edition Vol 1 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Edition Vol 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Holiday Maker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stadt Der LÃ¶wen, Die - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Edition Vol 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Serpent - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magic Serpent - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jump'n'Roll - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Global Effect - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - CD32 - 1994
Global Effect - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Cutthroats - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Cutthroats - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Mike The Magic Dragon - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Mike The Magic Dragon - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Mike The Magic Dragon - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Mike The Magic Dragon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Ooze - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 1995
Smash - Vegicidal Tendencies - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD - 1996
Smash - Vegicidal Tendencies - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 1996
Dave O' Leary - Create one new artist page
Lionheart - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Smash - Vegicidal Tendencies - Create one new game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 1996
Ooze - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Ooze - Update the game page - ECS - 1995
Heroes Of Gorluth - Update the game page - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
Boot, Das: German U-Boat Simulation / Boot, Das - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heroes Of Gorluth - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
Heroes Of Gorluth - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
AMIworx - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Corak Ozan - Create one new artist page
Sven Thole - Create one new artist page
Navris Amatnieks - Create one new artist page
Sharm - Create one new artist page
Nami Pixels - Create one new artist page
Luis Zuno - Create one new artist page
Warren Clark - Create one new artist page
Diego del Solar (Shackhal) - Create one new artist page
Heroes Of Gorluth - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
Heroes Of Gorluth - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
Heroes Of Gorluth - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
Heroes Of Gorluth - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
Heroes Of Gorluth - Create one new game page - AmigaCD, CD32 - 2018
Cybersphere Collection - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Super Six - Update the Game manual comments -
Super Six - Upload 1 Game manual -
Super Six - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures -
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Remove the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2021
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2021
Fears - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Fears - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1995
Fears - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1995
Fears - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - AGA - 1995
TwinWorld: Land Of Vision - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
TwinWorld: Land Of Vision - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Premier League - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Premier League - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Premier League - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Premier League - Upload 0 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Premier League - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Premier League - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tales Of Gorluth: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 2021
Tales Of Gorluth: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 2021
Tales Of Gorluth: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 2021
Tales Of Gorluth: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32, ECS, OCS - 2021
Reach For The Skies - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Reach For The Skies - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tales Of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician / Tales Of Gorluth: Das VermÃ¤chtnis Des Wandermagiers - Update the Screenshot comments - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
Tales Of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician / Tales Of Gorluth: Das VermÃ¤chtnis Des Wandermagiers - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
Eire Raising Adventures Of Seamus O'Mally, The - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
VideoBionics - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Relics Of Deldroneye 1.5: Return To Zantis - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Relics Of Deldroneye 1.5: Return To Zantis - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Tales Of Gorluth: Die TrÃ¤nenstein Saga - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2014
Tales Of Gorluth: Die TrÃ¤nenstein Saga - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2014
Tales Of Gorluth: Die TrÃ¤nenstein Saga - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2014
Tales Of Gorluth: Die TrÃ¤nenstein Saga - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2014
Tales Of Gorluth: Die TrÃ¤nenstein Saga - Upload 14 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2014
Tales Of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician / Tales Of Gorluth: Das VermÃ¤chtnis Des Wandermagiers - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
F1 Licenceware CD-Rom Volume One F1-001 To F1-100 - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - AmigaCD - 1995
Pick N' Stick - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ask Me Another - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Punter - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Giddy II: Hero In An Egg Shell - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Operation Firestorm - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Money Cascade Professional Fruit Machine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Legions Of Dawn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 158 will be released on the 5th September.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 20.08.2022 - 09:53 by AndreasM
Back to previous page