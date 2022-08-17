Games That Werent schreibt:
Damals, 1997, freuten sich Amiga-Benutzer mit einer PowerPC-Prozessorkarte (und 32MB RAM) auf ein ambitioniertes neues Spiel namens Between The Lines. Einem Echtzeit-Ego-Action-RPG, entwickelt von Thomas Schulze.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2022/08 ... the-lines/
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Games That Werent: Between The Lines
Published 17.08.2022 - 15:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page