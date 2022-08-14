Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Commodore Amiga CDTV Review - Episode 132AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Malaga Vice - Commodore Amiga - 720Amigos Retro Gaming: Ooops Up vs Pang - Amiga Attack of the ClonesBitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 4BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 3Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: AROS competition, Garages shipped and case tweak - Monday night live streamsCheckmate 1500 cases and monitors: SVideo to HDMI converter ready for monitor but available nowChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000T fixed? with a 3640 transplantChris Edwards Restoration: Attempting to fix a non working 3640 but a replacement dmac for the towerEORetro: 50 Fantastische Spiele für dem Amiga - Das Beste kommt zum Schluss...oder etwa nicht? (Teil 3)Gerion79: Syndicate (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieJan Beta: Amiga 500 Saved from the Flood (Part 1)Zaxxon Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDark Side Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTop Cat Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageBenefactor Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage07 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 0614 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 14)RetroDemoScene: Abyss - Done - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Spreadpoint - Talking Heads - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Melon Dezign - Salty Water - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 9.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision - Some Rebels Logos Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vectra - Sunshine (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Endless Piracy - Logic Battle (1991)Thomaniac: #1872 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.21 Public Domain Games [Amiga]Mikro Mortal Tennis Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 363Amiten TV: DIRECTO - Unrelease Amiga Games Part#1Last Ninja 4 Level 5 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv5 The Airport Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimRetroGamingMusic: Ultima Music: Stones most played song in the series?RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.