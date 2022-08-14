Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Commodore Amiga CDTV Review - Episode 132
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw5EQ8Ckm0Q
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Malaga Vice - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y_YPx9__ac
Amigos Retro Gaming: Ooops Up vs Pang - Amiga Attack of the Clones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0luizMB67E
BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6j6XfgzF_ak
BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu-02FT_diI
Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: AROS competition, Garages shipped and case tweak - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xI4Yiu0BbU&t=4s
Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: SVideo to HDMI converter ready for monitor but available now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzqwClg6xog
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000T fixed? with a 3640 transplant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBuGmBfC_dU
Chris Edwards Restoration: Attempting to fix a non working 3640 but a replacement dmac for the tower
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAwwdlLA_Zo
EORetro: 50 Fantastische Spiele für dem Amiga - Das Beste kommt zum Schluss...oder etwa nicht? (Teil 3)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x10zah7XljQ
Gerion79: Syndicate (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frvJ82z1XgE
Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Saved from the Flood (Part 1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTsAhhUhi6I
Zaxxon Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZu_J-16dL0
Dark Side Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh4CH2GeSQc
Top Cat Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR9jc4ImpUE
Benefactor Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bSVi_AsBI0
07 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 06
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=an16keN73qs
14 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 14)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOiMiuHvxAo
RetroDemoScene: Abyss - Done - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQHRP5bKvCY&t=12s
RetroDemoScene: Spreadpoint - Talking Heads - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgXvKEavTk8&t=13s
RetroDemoScene: Melon Dezign - Salty Water - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs654_M7YZw
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 9.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuYaBtV6QJc
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision - Some Rebels Logos Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0FvonVZa9k
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vectra - Sunshine (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kfCr2_51F8
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Endless Piracy - Logic Battle (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8QnxjJV_9g
Thomaniac: #1872 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.21 Public Domain Games [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wnj6mMd3wQw
Mikro Mortal Tennis Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 363
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MASe-1RdtwI
Amiten TV: DIRECTO - Unrelease Amiga Games Part#1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMzMY-uCjDY
Last Ninja 4 Level 5 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv5 The Airport Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1erV8qUlSWs
RetroGamingMusic: Ultima Music: Stones most played song in the series?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nAFQ7_jp5U
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyQGxGYcOOA
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 14.08.2022 - 10:17
