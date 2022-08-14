 

 

 

Amiga Videos auf Youtube


Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 14.08.2022 - 10:17 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Commodore Amiga CDTV Review - Episode 132

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw5EQ8Ckm0Q


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Malaga Vice - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y_YPx9__ac


Amigos Retro Gaming: Ooops Up vs Pang - Amiga Attack of the Clones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0luizMB67E


BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6j6XfgzF_ak


BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu-02FT_diI


Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: AROS competition, Garages shipped and case tweak - Monday night live streams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xI4Yiu0BbU&t=4s


Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: SVideo to HDMI converter ready for monitor but available now

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzqwClg6xog


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000T fixed? with a 3640 transplant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBuGmBfC_dU


Chris Edwards Restoration: Attempting to fix a non working 3640 but a replacement dmac for the tower

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAwwdlLA_Zo


EORetro: 50 Fantastische Spiele für dem Amiga - Das Beste kommt zum Schluss...oder etwa nicht? (Teil 3)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x10zah7XljQ


Gerion79: Syndicate (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frvJ82z1XgE


Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Saved from the Flood (Part 1)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTsAhhUhi6I


Zaxxon Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZu_J-16dL0


Dark Side Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh4CH2GeSQc


Top Cat Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR9jc4ImpUE


Benefactor Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bSVi_AsBI0


07 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 06

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=an16keN73qs


14 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 14)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOiMiuHvxAo


RetroDemoScene: Abyss - Done - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQHRP5bKvCY&t=12s


RetroDemoScene: Spreadpoint - Talking Heads - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgXvKEavTk8&t=13s


RetroDemoScene: Melon Dezign - Salty Water - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs654_M7YZw


RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 9.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuYaBtV6QJc


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision - Some Rebels Logos Intro (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0FvonVZa9k


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vectra - Sunshine (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kfCr2_51F8


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Endless Piracy - Logic Battle (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8QnxjJV_9g


Thomaniac: #1872 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.21 Public Domain Games [Amiga]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wnj6mMd3wQw


Mikro Mortal Tennis Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga Podcast 363

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MASe-1RdtwI


Amiten TV: DIRECTO - Unrelease Amiga Games Part#1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMzMY-uCjDY


Last Ninja 4 Level 5 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv5 The Airport Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1erV8qUlSWs


RetroGamingMusic: Ultima Music: Stones most played song in the series?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nAFQ7_jp5U


RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyQGxGYcOOA

