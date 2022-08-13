Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1788211 (Emulation) 4 MB / Aug 11 2022
SenileTeam http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1787766 (Games/Action) 87 MB / Aug 10 2022
ALEXDC22 http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1787759 (Games/Action) 141 MB / Aug 10 2022
True Role Dreams http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1787716 (Games/Action) 229 MB / Aug 10 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1787394 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Aug 09 2022
Las Noches Skyperas http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1786538 (Games/Action) 165 MB / Aug 08 2022
Mersox http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1779154 (Games/Action) 179 MB / Aug 06 2022
bigfoot http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1785065 (System/Update) 4 MB / Aug 05 2022
Published 13.08.2022 - 09:28 by AndreasM
