Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2022 - 12.08.2022
Inspector Gadget and the Circus of !!Fear!! ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Rollaround ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Mandroid ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Sunburst ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Great Golf ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Soccer King ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Wolfman ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
King of Chicago, The ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Slaygon ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Shadowgate ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Games Compendium Volume 1 ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Practical Computing 8/83 - 12.08.2022
Which Micro & Software Review 8/83 - 12.08.2022
Legend of Zelda, The: The Wind Waker Man!ac 6/2003 - 07.08.2022
C: The Contra Adventure Man!ac 12/98 - 07.08.2022
Touge Max 2 Man!ac 12/98 - 07.08.2022
XGRA: Extreme G Racing Association Man!ac 11/2003 - 07.08.2022
Voodoo Vince Man!ac 11/2003 - 07.08.2022
Sexy Parodius Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Digital Pinball: Necronomicon Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Robotron X Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Black Dawn Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Break Point Tennis Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Blast Chamber Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Amok Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Chaos Control Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Blam!-Machinehead Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 13.08.2022 - 09:28
