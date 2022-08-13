 

 

 

Anonymous




Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
Partnerlinks

Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 13.08.2022 - 09:28 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Retro Gamer (deutsch) 4/2022 - 12.08.2022
Inspector Gadget and the Circus of !!Fear!! ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Rollaround ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Mandroid ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Sunburst ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Great Golf ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Soccer King ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Wolfman ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
King of Chicago, The ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Slaygon ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Shadowgate ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Games Compendium Volume 1 ASM 4/88 - 12.08.2022
Practical Computing 8/83 - 12.08.2022
Which Micro & Software Review 8/83 - 12.08.2022
Legend of Zelda, The: The Wind Waker Man!ac 6/2003 - 07.08.2022
C: The Contra Adventure Man!ac 12/98 - 07.08.2022
Touge Max 2 Man!ac 12/98 - 07.08.2022
XGRA: Extreme G Racing Association Man!ac 11/2003 - 07.08.2022
Voodoo Vince Man!ac 11/2003 - 07.08.2022
Sexy Parodius Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Digital Pinball: Necronomicon Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Robotron X Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Black Dawn Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Break Point Tennis Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Blast Chamber Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Amok Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Chaos Control Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
Blam!-Machinehead Man!ac 1/97 - 07.08.2022
http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

