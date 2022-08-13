 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 13.08.2022 - 09:28 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Colonization - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Aunt Arctic Adventure - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Andreas Seebeck - Update the artist page
Martin Krause - Create one new artist page
Aunt Arctic Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Aunt Arctic Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Ballyhoo - Upload 6 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Mind Forever Voyaging, A - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Mind Forever Voyaging, A - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Shanghai '98 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Shanghai '98 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Shanghai - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Sword And Magic - Upload 1 Screenshot picture -
Trap 'em - Upload 14 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Allan Abildgaard Kirkeby (Cutcreator/RSE^Static Bytes^PSN) - Update the artist page
Gladiator! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sword And Magic - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures -
Sword And Magic - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Sword And Magic - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Monopoli Extended - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1998
Battle Tec - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Battle Tec - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Wolfgang Gnielinski - Create one new artist page
Battle Tec - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1998
Battle Tec - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1998
Battle Tec - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Roketz - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Bazza 'n' Runt - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cybersphere - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cybersphere Plus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gladiator! - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gladiator! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gladiator! - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Barney Blankenship - Create one new artist page
Barnyard Entertainment - Create one new publisher page
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 17 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Sascha Steinert (nujack) - Create one new artist page
Bert Jahn (wepl) - Create one new artist page
Twintris - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Logistic Dreams - Update the developer page
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Journey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Journey - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
James Clavell's Shōgun - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Infidel - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Hollywood Hijinx - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Cutthroats - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Arthur: The Quest For Excalibur - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Arthur: The Quest For Excalibur - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2021
Typing Tutor Plus Word Invaders - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1986
Typing Tutor Plus Word Invaders - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1986
Folle Lecture De Don Quichotte, La - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Folle Lecture De Don Quichotte, La - Create one new game page - OCS - 1988
FÃ¤rglÃ¤gg Alfabetet - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
FÃ¤rglÃ¤gg Alfabetet - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Europa 2.1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Europa 2.1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Christopher Columbus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Christopher Columbus - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Christopher Columbus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Christopher Columbus - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Safar Games - Update the developer page
Safar Games - Update the publisher page
Safar Games - Create one new developer page
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2021
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2021
Seconds Out - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Seconds Out - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Cannon Fodder - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gnome - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cannon Fodder - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Halley Project, The: A Mission In Our Solar System - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Puzzle Storybook, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Speller Bee - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
MathTalk Fractions - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Luxor - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
KidTalk - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Cybersphere Collection - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Cybersphere Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Cybersphere Collection - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
XTreme Racing Data Disks / XTreme Racing v2.0 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1996
Topografie Nederland - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 0 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Team Yankee - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Ten On Ten - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Ten On Ten - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Ten On Ten - Create one new game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Sorcery+ - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Sorcery+ - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Sorcery+ - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page