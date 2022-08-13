Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Colonization - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Aunt Arctic Adventure - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Andreas Seebeck - Update the artist page
Martin Krause - Create one new artist page
Aunt Arctic Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Crazy Shot - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Aunt Arctic Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Ballyhoo - Upload 6 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Ballyhoo - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Mind Forever Voyaging, A - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Mind Forever Voyaging, A - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Shanghai '98 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Shanghai '98 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Shanghai - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Sword And Magic - Upload 1 Screenshot picture -
Trap 'em - Upload 14 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Trap 'em - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Allan Abildgaard Kirkeby (Cutcreator/RSE^Static Bytes^PSN) - Update the artist page
Gladiator! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Ultimate Pinball Quest, The - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sword And Magic - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures -
Sword And Magic - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Sword And Magic - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Monopoli Extended - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Update the game page - AGA - 1998
Monopoli Extended - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1998
Battle Tec - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1998
Battle Tec - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1998
Wolfgang Gnielinski - Create one new artist page
Battle Tec - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1998
Battle Tec - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1998
Battle Tec - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1998
Roketz - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Roketz - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Bazza 'n' Runt - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Bazza 'n' Runt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cybersphere - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cybersphere Plus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gladiator! - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gladiator! - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gladiator! - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Barney Blankenship - Create one new artist page
Barnyard Entertainment - Create one new publisher page
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 17 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Poker Nights: Dream Girls - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Sascha Steinert (nujack) - Create one new artist page
Bert Jahn (wepl) - Create one new artist page
Twintris - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Logistic Dreams - Update the developer page
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Journey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Journey - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
James Clavell's Shōgun - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Infidel - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Hollywood Hijinx - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Cutthroats - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Arthur: The Quest For Excalibur - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Arthur: The Quest For Excalibur - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2021
Typing Tutor Plus Word Invaders - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1986
Typing Tutor Plus Word Invaders - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1986
Folle Lecture De Don Quichotte, La - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Folle Lecture De Don Quichotte, La - Create one new game page - OCS - 1988
FÃ¤rglÃ¤gg Alfabetet - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
FÃ¤rglÃ¤gg Alfabetet - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Europa 2.1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Europa 2.1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Christopher Columbus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Christopher Columbus - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Christopher Columbus - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Christopher Columbus - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Safar Games - Update the developer page
Safar Games - Update the publisher page
Safar Games - Create one new developer page
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2021
Athanor 2 / Athanor 2: The Legend Of The Birdmen / Athanor 2: La LÃ©gende Des Hommes-Oiseaux / Athanor 2: Back To Knossos - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 2021
Seconds Out - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Seconds Out - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Cannon Fodder - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Gnome - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cannon Fodder - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Halley Project, The: A Mission In Our Solar System - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Puzzle Storybook, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Puzzle Storybook, The - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Speller Bee - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Speller Bee - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
MathTalk Fractions - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
MathTalk Fractions - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Luxor - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Luxor - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
KidTalk - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
KidTalk - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Cybersphere Collection - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Cybersphere Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Cybersphere Collection - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
XTreme Racing Data Disks / XTreme Racing v2.0 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1996
Topografie Nederland - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 0 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Topografie Nederland - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Time Runner - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Team Yankee - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Ten On Ten - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Ten On Ten - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Ten On Ten - Create one new game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1995
Sorcery+ - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Sorcery+ - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Sorcery+ - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 13.08.2022 - 09:28 by AndreasM
Back to previous page