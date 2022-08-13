The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
games.tar - graphics/icon - 1 - 350 KB - 07.08.2022 - Collection of Drawer Icons Gorillaz Style
icone_drawer.tar - graphics/icon - 1 - 170 KB - 07.08.2022 - Collection of Drawer Icons Gorillaz Style
perciman.i386-aros.lha - office/misc - 0.7.5 - 2 MB - 06.08.2022 - manage contact and other information
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 13.08.2022 - 09:28 by AndreasM
