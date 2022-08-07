Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Commodore Amiga CDTV Review - Episode 132
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw5EQ8Ckm0Q
Amiga: AB3_Template v0.23 - RTG Amiga AmiBlitz3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x18f3cxq3k0
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Malaga Vice - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y_YPx9__ac
Amigos Retro Gaming: The Blues Brothers - The Ranking of Amiga Platformers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lr1aOVhqEno
Amigos Retro Gaming: ARG Presents - POST AMIGATHON 2022 EDITION!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGaV7OrM4qg
Wacuś The Detective Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 362
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_9xw5uOqyg
BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjSqH0MO7Aw
BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rieBZExHZRM
Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: UnAmiga - Best FPGA choice for most users?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKXhKhc9W7k
Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: Chat about FPGA and other stuff - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6g5OKFfn3I
Chris Edwards Restoration: cdtv new roms cables and remote
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FscFQ4qeQA
EORetro: Amiga 500 - Zusammenbau aus Einzelteilen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jofjGMUFpWY
Gerion79: Barbarian 2 - The Dungeon of Drax (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iccZqjoEj8
Gerion79: Burntime (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFV51plLAXo
Last Ninja 4 Menu (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Menu Short Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIzf7SLSalA
Last Ninja 4 Level 2 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9GEFkFzNNw
Dark Century Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWLEXEnwNOc
Qix Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA2kUW32UWg
Bally V Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov28KXO9Jus
Joan of Arc: Siege and the Sword (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgtUE4jo8iU
Manga 303: Ronald McDonald Amiga on iPhone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfdGtRs-NZM
OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 5: 1990
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32qTLVRnNjo
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 30 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkrlrDo_v1A
Phaze101: [ITA] 30 Amiga Hardware 68000 Corso di Programmazione Assembly basato sul libro di Fabio Ciucci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XNJMNEE3GE
Ravi Abbott: Amiga 600 Wednesday Lunch DJ SET - DJ Formula _ PT1210
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbjLn5uYe8w
RetroDemoScene: Alcatraz & Desire - Waffles of Math Construction (Final) - Amiga 64k Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGKKzFmvPik
RetroDemoScene: Abyss - Done - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQHRP5bKvCY
RetroDemoScene: Spreadpoint - Talking Heads - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgXvKEavTk8
RetroDemoScene: Melon Dezign - Salty Water - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs654_M7YZw
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 1.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjCXMsAKS44
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 8.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELn8tMn2-yc
RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OxsAPjfTFg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Scrapers - Fantic intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEnLzsF1I8Q
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Silents - Overdose volume 26 menu (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUxv503o6iM
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Mini-BBS-intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS4Co2GqzwI
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Grand Prix 500 II import (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_MOY8-q74I
Torque: [GER/ENG] Dune - Der Wüstenplanet #010 - CD Version / TALKIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTJP8KQhGcI
