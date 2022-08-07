 

 

 

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 07.08.2022 - 13:57 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Commodore Amiga CDTV Review - Episode 132

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw5EQ8Ckm0Q


Amiga: AB3_Template v0.23 - RTG Amiga AmiBlitz3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x18f3cxq3k0


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Malaga Vice - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0y_YPx9__ac


Amigos Retro Gaming: The Blues Brothers - The Ranking of Amiga Platformers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lr1aOVhqEno


Amigos Retro Gaming: ARG Presents - POST AMIGATHON 2022 EDITION!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGaV7OrM4qg


Wacuś The Detective Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 362

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_9xw5uOqyg


BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjSqH0MO7Aw


BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rieBZExHZRM


Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: UnAmiga - Best FPGA choice for most users?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKXhKhc9W7k


Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: Chat about FPGA and other stuff - Monday night live streams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6g5OKFfn3I


Chris Edwards Restoration: cdtv new roms cables and remote

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FscFQ4qeQA


EORetro: Amiga 500 - Zusammenbau aus Einzelteilen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jofjGMUFpWY


Gerion79: Barbarian 2 - The Dungeon of Drax (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iccZqjoEj8


Gerion79: Burntime (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" Quickie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFV51plLAXo


Last Ninja 4 Menu (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Menu Short Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIzf7SLSalA


Last Ninja 4 Level 2 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9GEFkFzNNw


Dark Century Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWLEXEnwNOc


Qix Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA2kUW32UWg


Bally V Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ov28KXO9Jus


Joan of Arc: Siege and the Sword (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgtUE4jo8iU


Manga 303: Ronald McDonald Amiga on iPhone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfdGtRs-NZM


OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 5: 1990

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32qTLVRnNjo


Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 30 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkrlrDo_v1A


Phaze101: [ITA] 30 Amiga Hardware 68000 Corso di Programmazione Assembly basato sul libro di Fabio Ciucci

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XNJMNEE3GE


Ravi Abbott: Amiga 600 Wednesday Lunch DJ SET - DJ Formula _ PT1210

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbjLn5uYe8w


RetroDemoScene: Alcatraz & Desire - Waffles of Math Construction (Final) - Amiga 64k Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGKKzFmvPik


RetroDemoScene: Abyss - Done - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQHRP5bKvCY


RetroDemoScene: Spreadpoint - Talking Heads - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgXvKEavTk8


RetroDemoScene: Melon Dezign - Salty Water - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs654_M7YZw


RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 1.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjCXMsAKS44


RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 8.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELn8tMn2-yc


RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OxsAPjfTFg


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Scrapers - Fantic intro (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEnLzsF1I8Q


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Silents - Overdose volume 26 menu (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUxv503o6iM


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Mini-BBS-intro (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VS4Co2GqzwI


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Grand Prix 500 II import (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_MOY8-q74I


Torque: [GER/ENG] Dune - Der Wüstenplanet #010 - CD Version / TALKIE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTJP8KQhGcI

