Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Commodore Amiga CDTV Review - Episode 132Amiga: AB3_Template v0.23 - RTG Amiga AmiBlitz3AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Malaga Vice - Commodore Amiga - 720Amigos Retro Gaming: The Blues Brothers - The Ranking of Amiga PlatformersAmigos Retro Gaming: ARG Presents - POST AMIGATHON 2022 EDITION!Wacuś The Detective Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 362BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 1BitBeamCannon: Make Legit Retro Games From Scratch Using Scorpion Engine: part 2Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: UnAmiga - Best FPGA choice for most users?Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: Chat about FPGA and other stuff - Monday night live streamsChris Edwards Restoration: cdtv new roms cables and remoteEORetro: Amiga 500 - Zusammenbau aus EinzelteilenGerion79: Barbarian 2 - The Dungeon of Drax (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieGerion79: Burntime (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieLast Ninja 4 Menu (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Menu Short Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 4 Level 2 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimDark Century Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageQix Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageBally V Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageJoan of Arc: Siege and the Sword (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comManga 303: Ronald McDonald Amiga on iPhoneOldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 5: 1990Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 30 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development CoursePhaze101: [ITA] 30 Amiga Hardware 68000 Corso di Programmazione Assembly basato sul libro di Fabio CiucciRavi Abbott: Amiga 600 Wednesday Lunch DJ SET - DJ Formula _ PT1210RetroDemoScene: Alcatraz & Desire - Waffles of Math Construction (Final) - Amiga 64k Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Abyss - Done - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Spreadpoint - Talking Heads - Amiga 64K Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Melon Dezign - Salty Water - Amiga Intro (50 FPS)RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 1.RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 8.RetroMatze: Lure of the Temptress (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 2.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Scrapers - Fantic intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Silents - Overdose volume 26 menu (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Mini-BBS-intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wizzcat - Grand Prix 500 II import (1991)Torque: [GER/ENG] Dune - Der Wüstenplanet #010 - CD Version / TALKIE