WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 06.08.2022 - 09:10 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Prince of Persia / Prince de Perse - [improved] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) fixed saving/loading a game, fixed PAL/NTSC problems, fixed no music on princess intermission - Info
Jim Power - [improved] - (Loriciel) controls fixed, fixed non-working unpause bug - Info
Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) flickers in some rooms greatly reduced - Info
Prince of Persia / Prince de Perse - [improved] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) joypad fixes, trainer working in all versions - Info
Driller - [improved] - (Incentive Software/Domark) 68000 quitkey - Info
Driller - [improved] - (Incentive Software/Domark) uses fastmem, speed regulation added - Info
Star Ways - [new] - (Diamond Games) done by Wepl - Info
Jim Power - [improved] - (Loriciel) fixed music replay - Info
Prince of Persia / Prince de Perse - [improved] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) joypad support for all versions, fixed 68000 compatibility - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
