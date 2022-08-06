WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Prince of Persia / Prince de Perse - [improved] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) fixed saving/loading a game, fixed PAL/NTSC problems, fixed no music on princess intermission - Info
Jim Power - [improved] - (Loriciel) controls fixed, fixed non-working unpause bug - Info
Indiana Jones & The Last Crusade - [improved] - (Lucasfilm Games) flickers in some rooms greatly reduced - Info
Prince of Persia / Prince de Perse - [improved] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) joypad fixes, trainer working in all versions - Info
Driller - [improved] - (Incentive Software/Domark) 68000 quitkey - Info
Driller - [improved] - (Incentive Software/Domark) uses fastmem, speed regulation added - Info
Star Ways - [new] - (Diamond Games) done by Wepl - Info
Jim Power - [improved] - (Loriciel) fixed music replay - Info
Prince of Persia / Prince de Perse - [improved] - (Jordan Mechner/Brøderbund) joypad support for all versions, fixed 68000 compatibility - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 06.08.2022
