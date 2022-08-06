Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
libpcre.lha - development/library - 8.45r1 - 276 KB - 02.08.2022 - PCRE (Perl-compatible regular expression library)
libpcre2.lha - development/library - 10.40r1 - 263 KB - 02.08.2022 - PCRE2 (Perl-compatible regular expression library)
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.9sFinal - 3 MB - 02.08.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.03 - 5 MB - 31.07.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
mednafen.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 0.122 - 8 MB - 03.08.2022 - Mednafen Emulator
scummvm-src.zip - game/misc - 2.6.0 - 169 MB - 02.08.2022 - ScummVM Source
scummvm.lha - game/misc - 2.6.0 - 101 MB - 02.08.2022 - Run supported classic adventure/rpg games
mce.lha - game/utility - 13.8 - 4 MB - 05.08.2022 - Multi-game Character Editor
speedtest-cli.lha - network/misc - 2.1.3r1 - 157 KB - 02.08.2022 - Measure you system download and upload speed
ivorss.lha - network/news - 1.1.1 - 3 MB - 29.07.2022 - Simple RSS client
ign-addon-ods.lha - office/spreadsheet - 0.36 - 209 KB - 05.08.2022 - Ignition addon for access ods-files
avalanche.lha - utility/archive - 1.7 - 89 KB - 03.08.2022 - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
avalanche_deu.lha - utility/archive - 1.7 - 11 KB - 04.08.2022 - german catalog for avalanche 1.7
avalanche_ita.lha - utility/archive - 1.7 - 5 KB - 03.08.2022 - Italian translation for Avalanche
scummvm-tools-src.zip - utility/filetool - 2.6.0 - 2 MB - 02.08.2022 - ScummVM Tools Source
scummvm-tools.lha - utility/filetool - 2.6.0 - 3 MB - 02.08.2022 - A collection of various tools for ScummVM
perciman.lha - utility/workbench - 0.7.5 - 2 MB - 02.08.2022 - Person Contact and Information Manager
amitube.lha - video/play - 1.3 - 1005 KB - 31.07.2022 - Direct stream and download YouTube videos
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 06.08.2022 - 09:10 by AndreasM
Back to previous page