Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Eye of the Beholder III: Assault on Myth Drannor PC Games 5/93 - 04.08.2022
Ringworld: Revenge of the Patriarch PC Games 5/93 - 04.08.2022
Veil of Darkness PC Games 5/93 - 04.08.2022
Tex Murphy: Overseer PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Monopoly: WM-Edition PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Burnout: Championship Drag Racing PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Corel Chess PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Final Impact PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Starship Titanic PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Red Baron II PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Mastermind PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Hugo: Die Zaubereiche PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Pandemonium 2 PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Jane's Combat Simulations - F-15: Luftüberlegenheit, wie sie im Buche steht PC Games 6/98 - 04.08.2022
Amiga Special 1/87 Erstausgabe - 04.08.2022
Amiga Special 3/87 - 04.08.2022
Kult-System: Sharp MZ-700 - 02.08.2022
Artikel: Der Japan-Start des Gamecube: Kleiner Riese Man!ac 11/2001 - 31.07.2022
Artikel: Frisch aus Fernost: Sega Saturn Man!ac 1/95 - 31.07.2022
Artikel: Playstation gegen den Rest der Welt: Judgment Day Man!ac 2/95 - 31.07.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 06.08.2022 - 09:10 by AndreasM
