The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 06.08.2022 - 09:10 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Boss, Der - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Math Doctor - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Math Doctor - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Talking Storybook, The: Nursery Rhymes - For Ages: 3-7 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Talking Storybook, The: Nursery Rhymes - For Ages: 3-7 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Talking Storybook, The: Nursery Rhymes - For Ages: 3-7 - Create one new game page - OCS - 1989
Oxyd - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Industrie - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Boss, Der - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Manager Sim Professional - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Manager Sim Professional - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Manager Sim Professional - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mancala - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Duckstroma - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2022
Duckstroma - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2022
Elvira II: The Jaws Of Cerberus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Elvira II: The Jaws Of Cerberus - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Talespin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Demon's Tomb: The Awakening - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Demon's Tomb: The Awakening - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Grimblood - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Grimblood - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Thalion Fantasy (Thalion) - Update the publisher page
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Quest For Adventure - Upload 2 Game manual -
Quest For Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual -
Quest For Adventure - Update the Game manual comments -
Quest For Adventure - Upload 3 Game manual -
Quest For Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Quest For Adventure - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Enchanter - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Zork Trilogy - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Zork Trilogy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Zork Trilogy - Update the Game manual comments -
Zork Trilogy - Upload 1 Game manual -
Bureaucracy - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Bureaucracy - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Omnicron Conspiracy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omnicron Conspiracy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Omnicron Conspiracy - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
10 Out Of 10 Driving Test - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
10 Out Of 10 Driving Test - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mindshadow - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1985
Mindshadow - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1985
Lord Of The Rings: Volume 1 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Lord Of The Rings: Volume 1 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Lord Of The Rings: Volume 1 - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Phantasie: Bonus Edition - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1991
Phantasie: Bonus Edition - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1991
Champions Of Krynn - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Champions Of Krynn - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Uncle D'S Con-Sound-Tration - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Uncle D'S Con-Sound-Tration - Create one new game page - OCS - 1987
- Create one new publisher page
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Upload 8 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Limited Edition Collector's Set - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dark Queen Of Krynn, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gateway To The Savage Frontier - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gateway To The Savage Frontier - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Eye Of The Beholder II: Legende Von Darkmoon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Eye Of The Beholder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Eye Of The Beholder - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dragons Of Flame - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Legends Of Valour: Volume 1 - The Dawning - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dragons Of Flame - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dragons Of Flame - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Hillsfar - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume II - Characters & Treasures - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume II - Characters & Treasures - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume II - Characters & Treasures - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume II - Characters & Treasures - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Sword Of Aragon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sword Of Aragon - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sword Of Aragon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sword Of Aragon - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sword Of Aragon - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sword Of Aragon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sword Of Aragon - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Forces Magiques / Kind Of Magic 1 - Update the game page -
Roadwar 2000 - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Roadwar 2000 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Roadwar 2000 - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Roadwar 2000 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Roadwar 2000 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Roadwar 2000 - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Phantasie III: The Wrath Of Nikademus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Phantasie III: The Wrath Of Nikademus - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Blockbuster Pak - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Blockbuster Pak - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Blockbuster Pak - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Blockbuster Pak - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Blockbuster Pak - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Blockbuster Pak - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Blockbuster Pak - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume II - Characters & Treasures - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume II - Characters & Treasures - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Shadow Sorcerer - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Sorcerer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Sorcerer - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Sorcerer - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Sorcerer - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Shadow Sorcerer - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Buck Rogers XXVc: Countdown To Doomsday - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Buck Rogers XXVc: Countdown To Doomsday - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fire-Brigade: The Battle For Kiev - 1943 - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Trivia Game Show - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moochies, The - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moochies, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moochies, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Moochies, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tee Off! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tee Off! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tee Off! - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tee Off! - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tee Off! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tee Off! - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Football Club Manager - Upload 15 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Club Manager - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Club Manager - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Football Club Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page