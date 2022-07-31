Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga Art Contest 2022 Prizes and Sponsors10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Amiga 1200 Playing back the #AmigaArtContest 2022 video! (Using AGABlaster)Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Waffles of Math Construction FINAL by Desire and Alcatraz | Amiga OCS 64kAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Mision Fallida - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGASYSTEM: Install AROS One x86 On VMwareAmigos Retro Gaming: Tony & Friends in Kellogg's Land - THE RANKING OF AMIGA PLATFORMERSAndrew Hutchings: ROMulus Amiga flash ROM boardCheckmate 1500 cases and monitors: EU Customer drought - May start late - Monday night live streamsChris Edwards Restoration: MR J Commodore Amiga 4000 ram fix and socketsClassic Videogames LIVE!: Lemmings - Amiga - Level 10 bis 12 in MayhemCuriousMarc: Apollo Comms Part 20: Pre-Modulation Processor Power UpDan Wood: EXTREME Amiga 500 Upgrades - Crystal Case & PiStorm UpdatesGerion79: Lost Dutchman Mine (Amiga) "Schau ma mal" QuickieLast Ninja 4 Lv4 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv4 The City Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Amiga Blasphemy? Nah. You Can Do This!Cybernetix - The First Battle Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageBubble Bobble Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCastles 2 (CD32 NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by Lemon Amiga.comMorgan Just Games: Lemmings - Amiga - Fun Levels Longplay - With Commentary - MJGMs Mad Lemon: Amiga 600 Summer FURIA buildOldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming Part 4: 1989Paddys Retro Kanal: Amiga Original - Live mit Paddy & Thomas13 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 13)Retro und Games: Amiga Mini - AGS2 V1.2 - Spiele Pack (Arcade Game Selector 2)RetroGamingMusic: Music: Ultima IV Quest of the Avatar Towns Kenneth W. ArnoldRetroGamingMusic: Final Fantasy VI Terras Theme performed LiveRetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 7.RMC - The Cave: "Legends in The Cave" Mike Dailly - Lemmings, GTA, Game Maker Studio and morertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Stellar - Gift of the Gods #3 menu (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Terminators - Dreams for Dream 14 menu (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Amaze - Secunda-Pack #1 menu (1991)Scene World Podcast Episode #145 - Christian Leuenberg