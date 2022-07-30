Amiga Assembly für Visual Studio Code veröffentlicht in der Version 1.7.0.
Änderungen:
* [Feat #229]( https://github.com/prb28/vscode-amiga-assembly/pull/229 ) grahambates BLTCON Helper
https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/it ... a-assembly
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
Amiga Assembly für Visual Studio Code Update veröffentlicht
Published 30.07.2022 - 15:15 by AndreasM
