Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Legend (Mindscape) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Legend (Mindscape) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Legend (Mindscape) - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Knightmare (Mindscape) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Knightmare (Mindscape) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Knightmare (Mindscape) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Knightmare (Mindscape) - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Captive - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brian The Lion - Upload 56 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Uninvited - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Uninvited - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Shadowgate - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Shadowgate - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Feud - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Feud - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Feud - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Feud - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Feud - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Feud - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Maniac Mansion - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Maniac Mansion - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Maniac Mansion - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Loom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Loom - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Loom - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Loom - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Loom - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Indiana Jones And The Fate Of Atlantis: The Action Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Worms: The Director's Cut - Update the game page - AGA - 1997
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Conquest Remix - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Conquest Remix - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Upload 4 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dino Wars - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Charge Of The Light Brigade - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Charge Of The Light Brigade - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Omnitrend - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Breach 2 (Enhanced) - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sat 1 Bingo - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cohort II: Fighting For Rome - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cohort II: Fighting For Rome - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cohort II: Fighting For Rome - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cohort II: Fighting For Rome - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Guillame Camus - Create one new artist page
Cohort: Fighting For Rome / Fighting For Rome - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cohort: Fighting For Rome / Fighting For Rome - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cohort: Fighting For Rome / Fighting For Rome - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cohort: Fighting For Rome / Fighting For Rome - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Jeffres von Braketon - Create one new artist page
Caesar Deluxe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Caesar Deluxe - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Caesar Deluxe - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Caesar Deluxe - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Caesar Deluxe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Caesar - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Blue And The Gray, The / Nord & Sud - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Blue And The Gray, The / Nord & Sud - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Blue And The Gray, The / Nord & Sud - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Trad. Sherman Barnard - Create one new artist page
Rob Land - Create one new artist page
Arlon Harris - Create one new artist page
Blue And The Gray, The / Nord & Sud - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
AirForce Commander - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
AirForce Commander - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
AirForce Commander - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - AGA - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA - 1993
Air Bucks v1.2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1993
Air Bucks - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Bucks - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Bucks - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Bucks - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Bucks - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Bucks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Afrika Korps - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Afrika Korps - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Afrika Korps - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Afrika Korps - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Lost Treasures Of Infocom, The - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Legend Of Billy The Kid, The - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Legend Of Billy The Kid, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Sherlock: The Riddle of the Crown Jewels - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Sorcerer - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Sorcerer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Sorcerer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Champion Of The Raj - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sorcerer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
LucasArts Collection - Update the Game manual comments -
LucasArts Collection - Upload 1 Game manual -
Silicon Dreams - Update the game page -
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Magic Johnson's MVP / Magic MVP Johnson - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leather Goddesses Of Phobos - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Leather Goddesses Of Phobos - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Abandoned Places: A Time For Heroes - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brigade Commander - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Imbiss - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Temple Of Apshai Trilogy - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1986
Temple Of Apshai Trilogy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1986
Temple Of Apshai Trilogy - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Temple Of Apshai Trilogy - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Temple Of Apshai Trilogy - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Hard Nova - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hard Nova - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Omni-Play Basketball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Omni-Play Basketball - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
MicroProse Soccer - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
MicroProse Soccer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Lemmings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Space Quest IV: Roger Wilco And The Time Rippers - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Space Quest IV: Roger Wilco And The Time Rippers - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Thrill Of Winning, The: Adventure Pak - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Thrill Of Winning, The: Adventure Pak - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures -
Thrill Of Winning, The: Adventure Pak - Update the Game manual comments -
Thrill Of Winning, The: Adventure Pak - Upload 7 Game manual -
Archon II: Adept - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Archon II: Adept - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Archon II: Adept - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Archon II: Adept - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Archon II: Adept - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Archon II: Adept - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Adventure Construction Set - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Adventure Construction Set - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Swords Of Twilight - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Swords Of Twilight - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Swords Of Twilight - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Swords Of Twilight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Keef The Thief: A Boy And His Lockpick - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Keef The Thief: A Boy And His Lockpick - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Keef The Thief: A Boy And His Lockpick - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Keef The Thief: A Boy And His Lockpick - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Bard's Tale Construction Set, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bard's Tale Construction Set, The - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bard's Tale III, The: Thief Of Fate - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bard's Tale III, The: Thief Of Fate - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Zynaps - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Zork Zero: The Revenge Of Megaboz - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Zork Zero: The Revenge Of Megaboz - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Zork III: The Dungeon Master - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Zork II: The Wizard Of Frobozz - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Zork II: The Wizard Of Frobozz - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
Zork I: The Great Underground Empire - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Zoom! - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Zool 2 - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Zool 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 30.07.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM
