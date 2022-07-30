Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Axel30th.lha - 1.28 - demo/misc - 472K - Celebration of the splendid AS 30th year - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 29.02 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 29.02 - misc/emu - 4.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
afetch.lha - 2.2.0 - util/moni - 107K - Native fetch for MorphOS - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 29.02 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
AVAGOMouse.lha - 1.0 - docs/hard - 540K - hack Dell optical mouse for amiga - (readme)
Dh73_30th.lha - 1.9 - demo/misc - 520K - Ultimate Demo with various Gfx effects - (readme)
aiostreams.lha - 1.7.4 - util/batch - 263K - Stream video from major online platforms - (readme)
ASE2019_1.97.lha - 1.97 - text/edit - 180K - Text editor - (readme)
IvoRSS_MOS_1.1.1.lha - 1.1.1 - comm/news - 2.2M - Simple RSS (and Atom as well) client - (readme)
IvoRSS_OS3_1.1.1.lha - 1.1.1 - comm/news - 1.9M - Simple RSS (and Atom as well) client - (readme)
IvoRSS_OS4_1.1.1.lha - 1.1.1 - comm/news - 2.7M - Simple RSS (and Atom as well) client - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 30.07.2022 - 09:07 by AndreasM
Back to previous page