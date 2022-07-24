Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Waffles of Math Construction by Desire and Alcatraz | Amiga OCS 64k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6rcgiFwLTQ
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: ROM issue 4 intro by EssEncE | Amiga AGA Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pw6AAW2AgNI
Amigos Retro Gaming: Alfred Chicken - The Ranking of Amiga Platformers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw8H1G388EM
Amigos Retro Gaming: The Hunt for Red October Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 361
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D94-8xV6Dw4
Amiten TV: Amiga NinjFeratu (ECS) Demo Version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otRuWrdbIZw
Amiten TV: PIMPING THE AMIGA 500 1ªPARTE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ueUrWh5WJU
Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: Checkmate products ordering process and EU concerns answered
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1X4EbUwsgU
Chris Edwards Restoration: HAM and a Amiga 2500
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Np5jC0GzjXg
Chris Edwards Restoration: MR Jack's Amiga 3000 Tower repair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCK0fljfUB4
Hold and Modify: The First of its Kind for Amiga?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7ySNK8rnb0
Hold and Modify: Can't Afford an Amiga? Try this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8sk8MEZNx8
Cardiaxx Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e_cyitBkHk
Shadow Dancer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VObADlo3Z38
Lords of the Realm AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nX24tuQA408
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Giana Sisters / Killing Game Show / Klax / 1943 / Woodys World / Kick Off 2 / OG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGe0lqlwm9M
Paddys Retro Kanal: Magica (Amiga) - 2020 - Einfaches Spielprinzip das Spass macht!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wE1Prog1Q7Y
12 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 12)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KYbbyRM9Vs0
Ravi Abbott: Amiga 600 DJ SET - DJ Formula _ PT1210
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lS6_E7WL0E
RetroDemoScene: Alcatraz & Desire - Waffles of Math Construction - Amiga 64k Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQirgVbSKbs
RetroDemoScene: Nextlife & Ephidrena - Dexterity - Amiga AGA Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHCTv_ADykc
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 6.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1SOPaP118g
RETURN Sonderausgabe #1: Amiga 500 / The A500 Mini
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3R8uwSwjc8w
RMC - The Cave: Commodore Amiga 1000 Restoration & History | T2T Pt2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InoGKNFwPJs
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Loctite - Freeze Pack no. 8 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIw7tmP-C3s
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Odeon (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PACg2zwkl1Q
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Demons - Total Copper 2 (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBoMUgyMoUY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Thrust - Ottifanten (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdWOvW-1M1w
Tentelian Retro: Retro Joysticks - Die Computek Sammlung - [Folge 38]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czeyhAsb-p4
USER CONTROL: AmigaAMP: Einstellungen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3JNu0onlCTc
Yawning Angel Retro: Fixing damaged game boxes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUvDf3GoJ4Q
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 24.07.2022 - 12:49 by AndreasM
