Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Waffles of Math Construction by Desire and Alcatraz | Amiga OCS 64kAmiga Demos that Still Rock: ROM issue 4 intro by EssEncE | Amiga AGA DemoAmigos Retro Gaming: Alfred Chicken - The Ranking of Amiga PlatformersAmigos Retro Gaming: The Hunt for Red October Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 361Amiten TV: Amiga NinjFeratu (ECS) Demo VersionAmiten TV: PIMPING THE AMIGA 500 1ªPARTECheckmate 1500 cases and monitors: Checkmate products ordering process and EU concerns answeredChris Edwards Restoration: HAM and a Amiga 2500Chris Edwards Restoration: MR Jack's Amiga 3000 Tower repairHold and Modify: The First of its Kind for Amiga?Hold and Modify: Can't Afford an Amiga? Try this.Cardiaxx Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageShadow Dancer Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageLords of the Realm AGA (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMorgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Giana Sisters / Killing Game Show / Klax / 1943 / Woodys World / Kick Off 2 / OGPaddys Retro Kanal: Magica (Amiga) - 2020 - Einfaches Spielprinzip das Spass macht!12 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 12)Ravi Abbott: Amiga 600 DJ SET - DJ Formula _ PT1210RetroDemoScene: Alcatraz & Desire - Waffles of Math Construction - Amiga 64k Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Nextlife & Ephidrena - Dexterity - Amiga AGA Demo (50 FPS)RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 6.RETURN Sonderausgabe #1: Amiga 500 / The A500 MiniRMC - The Cave: Commodore Amiga 1000 Restoration & History | T2T Pt2rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Loctite - Freeze Pack no. 8 (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Odeon (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Demons - Total Copper 2 (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Thrust - Ottifanten (1988)Tentelian Retro: Retro Joysticks - Die Computek Sammlung - [Folge 38]USER CONTROL: AmigaAMP: EinstellungenYawning Angel Retro: Fixing damaged game boxes