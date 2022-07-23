Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Szilárd Biró http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1779174 (Games/Shoot3D) 1 MB / Jul 20 2022
Mersox http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1779154 (Games/Action) 179 MB / Jul 20 2022
Aleksei Gerasimov http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1778986 (Network/RSS) 2 MB / Jul 20 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1778985 (Games/Shoot3D) 16 MB / Jul 20 2022
Cowcat http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1778897 (Games/Role) 2 MB / Jul 19 2022
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1778178 (Office/Show) 5 MB / Jul 18 2022
jPV^RNO http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1777907 (Files/Archive) 1 MB / Jul 17 2022
Károly Nagy http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1777906 (Games/Misc) 7 MB / Jul 17 2022
Károly Nagy http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1777905 (Misc) 5 MB / Jul 17 2022
Károly Nagy http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1777904 (Multimedia) 396 KB / Jul 17 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1777902 (Games/Adventure) 53 MB / Jul 17 2022
Filip Maryjanski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1777435 (Games/Think) 531 KB / Jul 15 2022
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
