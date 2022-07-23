Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Computer Magazin 8/90 - 19.07.2022
Computer Magazin 9/90 - 19.07.2022
Computer Magazin 10/90 - 19.07.2022
Computer Magazin 11/90 - 19.07.2022
Computer Magazin 12/90 - 19.07.2022
RETURN SH 1 - 19.07.2022
Retro Format Nr. 5 - 19.07.2022
Innocent Until Caught ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Geekwad, The: Games of the Galaxy ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Bloodstone: An Epic Dwarven Tale ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Fatman: The Caped Consumer ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Overkill ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Bram Stoker's Dracula (PC) ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Return to Zork ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Star Wars - Rebel Assault ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Operation Logic Bomb ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Deep Core ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Oxyd Magnum! ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Virtual Pinball ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
F-117A Nighthawk: Stealth Fighter 2.0 ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Space Hulk ASM 1/94 - 17.07.2022
Al-Qadim: Der Fluch des Dschinn PC Games 8/94 - 16.07.2022
Cool Spot PC Games 8/94 - 16.07.2022
Battles of Time PC Games 8/94 - 16.07.2022
Syndicate Plus PC Games 8/94 - 16.07.2022
Companions of Xanth PC Games 8/94 - 16.07.2022
Privateer - CD-ROM Edition PC Games 8/94 - 16.07.2022
Dungeon Lords PC Games 8/2005 - 16.07.2022
Rising Kingdoms PC Games 8/2005 - 16.07.2022
Cross Racing Championship 2005 PC Games 8/2005 - 16.07.2022
Final Mission PC Games 7/2004 - 16.07.2022
Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed PC Games 7/2004 - 16.07.2022
Starship Conquer PC Games 7/2004 - 16.07.2022
Steel Saviour PC Games 7/2004 - 16.07.2022
Dick Sucks: Terror in Titfield PC Games 7/2004 - 16.07.2022
Atari: 80 Classic Games in One! PC Games 7/2004 - 16.07.2022
