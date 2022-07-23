Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Humans 3: Evolution (AGA & CD32) - Update the game page - AGA, CD32 - 1997
Critical Zone (CD32 Bundle) - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Critical Zone (CD32 Bundle) - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Grandslam Gamer Gold Collection - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Sleepwalker & Pinball Fantasies - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Ultimate Body Blows & Project-X Special Edition - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Syndicate / Bob / Higher Functions - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ole Peter Rosenlund (Ole-Petter Rosenlund; Rank/Cryptoburners) - Update the artist page
Ultimate Body Blows - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Steve Blenkinsopp (Waveform) - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Steve Blenkinsopp (Waveform) - Update the artist page
Cedric McMillan Jr. (Junior McMillan) - Update the artist page
Oh No! More Lemmings - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Project-X (Revised Edition) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alien Breed: Tower Assault & Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Alien Breed: Tower Assault & Alien Breed II: The Horror Continues - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1994
Action Pack Vol. 1 - Update the game page -
Action Pack Vol. 1 - Update the Game manual comments -
Lotus Trilogy / Lotus: Eine Exklusive Sammlung - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lotus Trilogy / Lotus: Eine Exklusive Sammlung - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lotus Trilogy / Lotus: Eine Exklusive Sammlung - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Classic Lotus Trilogy, The - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Classic Lotus Trilogy, The - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Classic Lotus Trilogy, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Classic Lotus Trilogy, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - CD32 - 1994
Classic Lotus Trilogy, The - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1994
Agony - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Agony - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Attack Of The PETSCII Robots - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Attack Of The PETSCII Robots - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 2021
Attack Of The PETSCII Robots - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 2021
Gods - Update the cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1991
Gods - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
SpielhÃ¶lle - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
SpielhÃ¶lle Pro - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
SpielhÃ¶lle - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
SpielhÃ¶lle - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Skat Royal - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Skat Royal - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Brain Challenge: The Arena Of Death - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ballistic Diplomacy - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ballistic Diplomacy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
HandMade Games - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Ballistic Diplomacy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ballistic Diplomacy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ballistic Diplomacy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Backgammon Royal - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Backgammon Royal - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Backgammon Royal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Backgammon Royal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Think! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wolfen: Die Bestie Ist Unter Uns - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Delivery Agent - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Brain Challenge: The Arena Of Death - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bahnhof - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Terror Liner - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tischtennis - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Manager - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dungeon Flipper - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Minigolf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Think! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Airport - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spiele Special - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Spiele Special - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
RommÃ© - Mau Mau / Mau Mau - RommÃ© - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
RommÃ© - Mau Mau / Mau Mau - RommÃ© - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Slidercrash - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Steel Devils - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Joker-Poker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Joker-Poker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Joker-Poker - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
German Trucking - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Airport - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Agony - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 4 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 4 - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 4 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 4 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 4 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 4 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 4 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 3 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 3 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Janusz Gajewicz - Create one new artist page
Kit Scuola 1 - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kit Scuola 1 - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kit Scuola 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kit Scuola 1 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kit Scuola 1 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kit Scuola 1 - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kit Scuola 1 - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kit Scuola 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
AS Soft - Create one new developer page
Erdkunde Direkt - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erdkunde Direkt - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erdkunde Direkt - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erdkunde Direkt - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erdkunde Direkt - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erdkunde Direkt - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erdkunde Direkt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Erdkunde Direkt - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Elso Damrow - Create one new artist page
Crown - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crown - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Duckstroma - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2022
Duckstroma - Upload 2 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Falling Jewels - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Diabolik 12: Terrore A Teatro - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cybexion - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Charing Cross Powerbox - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Minigolf - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Minigolf - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Minigolf - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Minigolf - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Minigolf - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Nils Albrecht - Create one new artist page
Michael Hahn - Create one new artist page
Dungeon Flipper - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Flipper - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Flipper - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Flipper - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Flipper - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Flipper - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dungeon Flipper - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
RÃ¼diger Werner - Create one new artist page
Cafe Du Globe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cafe Du Globe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cafe Du Globe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cafe Du Globe - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cafe Du Globe - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Aristosoft - Create one new developer page
Bahnhof - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bahnhof - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Backgammon Royal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Brain Challenge: The Arena Of Death - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arktis - Create one new developer page
Agony - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Agony - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 1 - Air-Land-Sea - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Historyline 1914-1918 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historyline 1914-1918 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Historyline 1914-1918 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Wishbringer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Wishbringer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Wishbringer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Wishbringer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Winzer - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Winter Olympics - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Winners (Ozi Soft) - Update the Game manual comments -
Wings Of Death - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wings Of Death - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wings - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Air/Sea Supremacy - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Air/Sea Supremacy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Wind Surf Willy - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Willi Lemkes FuÃballmanager - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Will Bridge: Standard - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV
Will Bridge: Perfectionnement - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV
Will Bridge: Introduction To Bidding - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV
Will Bridge: Intermediate - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV
Will Bridge: Initiation Aux Encheres - Update the Game manual comments - CDTV
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 23.07.2022 - 10:07 by AndreasM
Back to previous page