Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
evo.lha - 3.5.0 - dev/e - 639K - E-VO: Amiga E Evolution - (readme)
abandonmi2.lha - Final - pix/gicon - 382M - Another abandon icon set for AmigaOS4 - (readme)
abandonmi2ext.lha - Final - pix/gicon - 8.2M - Another abandon icon set AROS extention - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 29.01 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 29.01 - misc/emu - 4.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 29.01 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.103 - dev/debug - 165K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
Hunk.lha - 2.22 - dev/misc - 144K - Editor for hunk structure of binary files with GUI - (readme)
RNOArchive.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 1.8M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_68k.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 1.5M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_AROS.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 1.8M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOArchive_OS4.lha - 1.1 - util/arc - 2.2M - Graphical archive manager - (readme)
RNOPDF.lha - 1.6 - gfx/show - 5.7M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
RNOPDF_OS3.lha - 1.6 - gfx/show - 15M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
RNOPDF_OS4.lha - 1.6 - gfx/show - 6.5M - Compact PDF viewer - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 3.5 beta: - util/misc - 700K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.106 - util/shell - 860K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
AWeather.zip - 1.0 - util/wb - 1.1M - Desktop weather forecast - (readme)
c2n.lha - 1.2.1 - comm/misc - 129K - Decoder and encoder for tape formats - (readme)
c2nload.lha - 1.0.6.1 - comm/misc - 62K - Load files to 8-bit computers via C2N232 - (readme)
UAEQLKickROM.zip - 3.25 - misc/emu - 53K - Kickstart for UAE that boots as a QL - (readme)
AmiGemini.lha - 0.8 - comm/net - 147K - Gemini + Spartan browser - (readme)
cbmlink.lha - 0.9.8.1 - comm/misc - 215K - Remote management for CBM computers - (readme)
Axel30th.lha - 1.28 - demo/misc - 472K - Celebration of the splendid AS 30th year - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 23.07.2022 - 10:07 by AndreasM
