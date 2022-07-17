 

 

 

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 17.07.2022 - 10:49 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Amiga: Battleship SEAHAWK - RTG Amiga Gameplay

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uP8YXjLdBCs


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 1:The Forbidden Forest - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqnmHw_hScg


Amigos Retro Gaming: Bob's Garden vs. Mr. Do! Amiga Attack of the Clones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDimo6QO6WE


Railroad Tycoon - The original transport sim! Amigos: Everything Amiga 360

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-OS7S4PGPo


Amiten TV: New Amiga Game in 2022 - Emotiworld AGA Ver 1.1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxr_4b9mpT0


Amiten TV: DIRECTO - Nuevos Juegos Homebrew que funcionan en un AMIGA 500!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaGEblYaayA


Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: A new start for Checkmate products - Monday night live streams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsHssQKdAXw


Chris Edwards Restoration: lost footage of amiga zip and jazz drives

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hskzB3reFM0


Classic Videogames LIVE! - Podcast

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxM9ABnqcjc


DragonBox Shop News - Black Jewel Reborn, GPD Win Max 2 und kleine Retro-Handhelds

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA-VeNdps1U


Last Ninja 2 Level 2 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajh8B83VcvQ


Last Ninja 4 Level 3 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv3 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-B8vHejroNo


Hold and Modify: You CAN do this with Amiga floppy drive, but SHOULD you?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymkT3cdkcRk


Hold and Modify: Wild and Whacky! A4000 RTG Graphics Update!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIn3z-8Vso8


Hold and Modify: Chill time with Lightwave3D on Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHjyp80VumU


Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kMPb3cTTN0


Menace Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ3x5iPk9jQ


Action Fighter Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKJXQYZvMpU


Defender Of The Crown (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbbArJ4b_UM


Manga 303: Riamel - Black Prophecy 2022 ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSvsVbSA7ac


Manga 303: Abandoned Places - A Time for Heroes 1992 ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M1Mw75OOm8


Manga 303: DonDonLand 2022 ( Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzVCDza4B5k


Manga 303: FlyingShark 2022 Remake (Amiga )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fJNmcP2GVU


Phaze 101 - Showing games of the Pong Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhuCFhZpHI0


11 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 11)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZUj8RI_DeM


Comic Bakery Music by Martin Galway, Live performance by Fluke73

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJQLtVWy-oc


RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 5.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAQaK0M3YoA


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Motion - Leisure Suit Larry 5 cracktro (2021)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g4_DiqI98w


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Abyss - The Bitmap Rasters (2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuFrkgHZ1VE


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Up Rough - Up Rough Boulevard (2022)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vFB5UpQJRw


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sanctuary - Femur Bundle 37 (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmN6f_sv2Xw


Scene World Podcast Episode #144 - The Return of MINBEKKER

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28bbxMZizgo


TerribleFire: A look at the TF360r3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2ux-GtuIXU


Thomaniac: #1865 THE A500 Mini AGS2 V1.2 Gamepack Querbeet Chillout Stream. Mal die neueste Version Testen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBkAvwaqC2c


USER CONTROL: AmigaAMP: AHI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH5eYRQo-pA

