Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Amiga: Battleship SEAHAWK - RTG Amiga Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uP8YXjLdBCs
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 1:The Forbidden Forest - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqnmHw_hScg
Amigos Retro Gaming: Bob's Garden vs. Mr. Do! Amiga Attack of the Clones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDimo6QO6WE
Railroad Tycoon - The original transport sim! Amigos: Everything Amiga 360
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-OS7S4PGPo
Amiten TV: New Amiga Game in 2022 - Emotiworld AGA Ver 1.1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxr_4b9mpT0
Amiten TV: DIRECTO - Nuevos Juegos Homebrew que funcionan en un AMIGA 500!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaGEblYaayA
Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: A new start for Checkmate products - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsHssQKdAXw
Chris Edwards Restoration: lost footage of amiga zip and jazz drives
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hskzB3reFM0
Classic Videogames LIVE! - Podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxM9ABnqcjc
DragonBox Shop News - Black Jewel Reborn, GPD Win Max 2 und kleine Retro-Handhelds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA-VeNdps1U
Last Ninja 2 Level 2 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajh8B83VcvQ
Last Ninja 4 Level 3 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv3 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-B8vHejroNo
Hold and Modify: You CAN do this with Amiga floppy drive, but SHOULD you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymkT3cdkcRk
Hold and Modify: Wild and Whacky! A4000 RTG Graphics Update!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIn3z-8Vso8
Hold and Modify: Chill time with Lightwave3D on Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHjyp80VumU
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kMPb3cTTN0
Menace Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ3x5iPk9jQ
Action Fighter Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKJXQYZvMpU
Defender Of The Crown (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbbArJ4b_UM
Manga 303: Riamel - Black Prophecy 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSvsVbSA7ac
Manga 303: Abandoned Places - A Time for Heroes 1992 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M1Mw75OOm8
Manga 303: DonDonLand 2022 ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzVCDza4B5k
Manga 303: FlyingShark 2022 Remake (Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fJNmcP2GVU
Phaze 101 - Showing games of the Pong Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PhuCFhZpHI0
11 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 11)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZUj8RI_DeM
Comic Bakery Music by Martin Galway, Live performance by Fluke73
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJQLtVWy-oc
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAQaK0M3YoA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Motion - Leisure Suit Larry 5 cracktro (2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8g4_DiqI98w
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Abyss - The Bitmap Rasters (2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuFrkgHZ1VE
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Up Rough - Up Rough Boulevard (2022)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0vFB5UpQJRw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sanctuary - Femur Bundle 37 (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmN6f_sv2Xw
Scene World Podcast Episode #144 - The Return of MINBEKKER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28bbxMZizgo
TerribleFire: A look at the TF360r3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2ux-GtuIXU
Thomaniac: #1865 THE A500 Mini AGS2 V1.2 Gamepack Querbeet Chillout Stream. Mal die neueste Version Testen!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBkAvwaqC2c
USER CONTROL: AmigaAMP: AHI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH5eYRQo-pA
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 17.07.2022 - 10:49 by AndreasM
