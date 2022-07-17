Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Amiga: Battleship SEAHAWK - RTG Amiga GameplayAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VENUS The Flytrap - World 1:The Forbidden Forest - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoAmigos Retro Gaming: Bob's Garden vs. Mr. Do! Amiga Attack of the ClonesRailroad Tycoon - The original transport sim! Amigos: Everything Amiga 360Amiten TV: New Amiga Game in 2022 - Emotiworld AGA Ver 1.1Amiten TV: DIRECTO - Nuevos Juegos Homebrew que funcionan en un AMIGA 500!Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: A new start for Checkmate products - Monday night live streamsChris Edwards Restoration: lost footage of amiga zip and jazz drivesClassic Videogames LIVE! - PodcastDragonBox Shop News - Black Jewel Reborn, GPD Win Max 2 und kleine Retro-HandheldsLast Ninja 2 Level 2 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv2 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 4 Level 3 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv3 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: You CAN do this with Amiga floppy drive, but SHOULD you?Hold and Modify: Wild and Whacky! A4000 RTG Graphics Update!Hold and Modify: Chill time with Lightwave3D on AmigaCaptain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMenace Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageAction Fighter Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDefender Of The Crown (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comManga 303: Riamel - Black Prophecy 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: Abandoned Places - A Time for Heroes 1992 ( Amiga )Manga 303: DonDonLand 2022 ( Amiga )Manga 303: FlyingShark 2022 Remake (Amiga )Phaze 101 - Showing games of the Pong Game Jam organised by Retro Programmers Inside (RPI)11 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 11)Comic Bakery Music by Martin Galway, Live performance by Fluke73RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 5.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Motion - Leisure Suit Larry 5 cracktro (2021)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Abyss - The Bitmap Rasters (2022)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Up Rough - Up Rough Boulevard (2022)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sanctuary - Femur Bundle 37 (1991)Scene World Podcast Episode #144 - The Return of MINBEKKERTerribleFire: A look at the TF360r3Thomaniac: #1865 THE A500 Mini AGS2 V1.2 Gamepack Querbeet Chillout Stream. Mal die neueste Version Testen!USER CONTROL: AmigaAMP: AHI