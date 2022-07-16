 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 16.07.2022 - 10:16 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Cadaver - [improved] - (Imageworks/Bitmap Brothers) use fast memory, joypad controls, sound/scrolling fixed, buttonwait support added - Info
Bar Games - [fixed] - (Accolade) Air Hockey was broken, install script updated - Info
Castle Master - [improved] - (Incentive Software/Domark) supports more versions, splash control added, speed regulation, 68000 quitkey - Info
7 Cities Of Gold - [improved] - (Ozark Softscape/Electronic Arts) fixed install script - Info
Grid Start - [improved] - (Anco) supports another versions, manual included - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

