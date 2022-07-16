Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.5 - 421 KB - 15.07.2022 - MIDI sequencer
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.0 - 5 MB - 15.07.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
powerpacker_library.lha - library/misc - 1.8 - 40 KB - 14.07.2022 - recreation of powerpacker.library for AmigaOS4.1
deepl.lha - utility/text - 1.0 - 3 MB - 09.07.2022 - DeepL tool / incl. sourcecode
fonttester.lha - utility/text - 1.20 - 2 MB - 13.07.2022 - Tool to test the fonts installed in the system
wet_update.lha - utility/workbench - 6.9 - 289 KB - 14.07.2022 - Wet weather software v6.9 patch
amitube.lha - video/play - 1.2 - 1 MB - 11.07.2022 - Direct stream and download YouTube videos
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 16.07.2022 - 10:16 by AndreasM
