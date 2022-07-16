Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Filip Maryjanski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1777435 (Games/Think) 531 KB / Jul 15 2022
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1776944 (Office/Show) 1 MB / Jul 13 2022
Steffen Gutmann http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1776598 (Office/Database) 7 MB / Jul 12 2022
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1775776 (Multimedia) 450 KB / Jul 10 2022
Rupert Hausberger http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1774452 (Network/PackageManager) 630 KB / Jul 08 2022
Rupert Hausberger http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1774453 (Network/PackageManager) 480 KB / Jul 08 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 16.07.2022 - 10:16 by AndreasM
Back to previous page