 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.

The Amiga Future 157 was released on the July 9th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 16.07.2022 - 10:16 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wayne Gretzky Hockey - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Wayne Gretzky Hockey - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Wayne Gretzky Hockey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Vroom Data Disk - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Action Stations! - Scenario Utility Disk / Action Stations! - Ships, Scenarios and Utilities Disk - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Windwalker - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Windwalker - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
F/A-18 Interceptor - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
RoboCop 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Windwalker - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Windwalker - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
AWESOME - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Big 6, The / Big 6 Dizzy, The - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1995
Islona: The Collection - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1999
Big 6, The / Big 6 Dizzy, The - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Red Mars - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1999
Prey: An Alien Encounter - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Speris Legacy, The - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Amiga CD Football / Amiga CD32 Sports Football / Amiga CDTV Sports Football / TV Sports Football 2 - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Plattsoft - Update the developer page
Leander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Alfred Chicken - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Whale's Voyage - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Whale's Voyage - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1993
Brigade Commander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gold Rush Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Maelstrom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Vroom Multi-Player - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Data Disk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vroom Data Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vroom Data Disk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Maelstrom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maelstrom - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maelstrom - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maelstrom - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ninja Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Marvin's Marvellous Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Marvin's Marvellous Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Exolon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Exolon - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bubba 'n' Stix - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cool Spot - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lion King, The / Roi Lion, Le / KÃ¶nig Der LÃ¶wen, Der / Re Leone, Il - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Dragonflight - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragonflight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Exolon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Fears - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Lemmings 2: The Tribes - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mike The Magic Dragon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Mike The Magic Dragon - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Ninja Spirit - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stunt Car Racer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
ThunderStrike - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xenophobe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xenophobe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Z-Out / Wargate - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Tri-Star Combat - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Tri-Star Sports - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
EuroSoccer '88 / Euro Soccer '88 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Peter Beardsley's International Football - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Peter Beardsley's International Football - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Champ, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Champ, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Big 100, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Art Of Chess, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Armageddon Man, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Amazing Spider-Man, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
EDOS [Software on Demand] - Update the publisher page
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Robin Hood, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures Of Quik And Silva, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tetris (Mirrorsoft) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Test Drive II Scenery Disk: European Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Test Drive II Scenery Disk: European Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Test Drive II Scenery Disk: California Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Test Drive II Car Disk: The Super Cars - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Test Drive II Car Disk: The Super Cars - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Test Drive II Car Disk: The Muscle Cars - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Terrorpods - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Terrorpods - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Technocop - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Technocop - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Tearaway Thomas - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tearaway Thomas - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tearaway Thomas - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Team Yankee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Team Yankee - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Team Yankee - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Team Suzuki - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tass Times In Tonetown - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Tass Times In Tonetown - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Formula One Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tanglewood - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Top Hits - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS
Zynaps - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Nigel Mansell's Grand Prix / Grand Prix (Martech) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Navy Moves - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tetris (Mirrorsoft) - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Top Hits - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
TNT - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
TNT - Update the Game manual comments -
Terminator 2: The Arcade Game / T2: The Arcade Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Terminator 2: The Arcade Game / T2: The Arcade Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
T-zer0 / Trauma Zero - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1999
Syzyf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
System-4: Mister Tengus Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Swords Of Twilight - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Swords Of Twilight - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Swords & Galleons - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Switchblade II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Supremacy: Your Will Be Done - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page