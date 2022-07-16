Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wayne Gretzky Hockey - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Wayne Gretzky Hockey - Update the Research screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Wayne Gretzky Hockey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Update the Misc screenshot comments - AGA - 1994
James Pond 3: Operation Starfi5h - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - AGA - 1994
Vroom Data Disk - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Action Stations! - Scenario Utility Disk / Action Stations! - Ships, Scenarios and Utilities Disk - Update the Research screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Windwalker - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Windwalker - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
F/A-18 Interceptor - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
RoboCop 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
BattleTech: The Crescent Hawk's Inception - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Faery Tale Adventure, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Windwalker - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Windwalker - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ween: The Prophecy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Riamel: Black Prophecy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dungeon Masters Assistant: Volume I - Encounters - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
AWESOME - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Big 6, The / Big 6 Dizzy, The - Update the Box scan comments - CD32 - 1995
Islona: The Collection - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1999
Big 6, The / Big 6 Dizzy, The - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Red Mars - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS, RTG - 1999
Prey: An Alien Encounter - Update the game page - CD32 - 1994
Speris Legacy, The - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, CD32 - 1996
Amiga CD Football / Amiga CD32 Sports Football / Amiga CDTV Sports Football / TV Sports Football 2 - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
Plattsoft - Update the developer page
Leander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Leander - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Alfred Chicken - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alfred Chicken - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Whale's Voyage - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Whale's Voyage - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1993
Brigade Commander - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brigade Commander Data Disk 2 - Future Wars - The Red State - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Gold Rush Collection - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Maelstrom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Vroom Multi-Player - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Multi-Player - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Vroom Data Disk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vroom Data Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Vroom Data Disk - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Maelstrom - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maelstrom - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maelstrom - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Maelstrom - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ninja Spirit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Marvin's Marvellous Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Marvin's Marvellous Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Exolon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Exolon - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Battle Isle '93: The Moon Of Chromos / Battle Isle: Scenario Disk 2 - The Moon Of Chromos - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bubba 'n' Stix - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cool Spot - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lion King, The / Roi Lion, Le / KÃ¶nig Der LÃ¶wen, Der / Re Leone, Il - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Dragonflight - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragonflight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Exolon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Fears - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA - 1995
Lemmings 2: The Tribes - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mike The Magic Dragon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Mike The Magic Dragon - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Ninja Spirit - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stunt Car Racer - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Wonderboy In Monsterland / Super Wonder Boy in Monster Land - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
ThunderStrike - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xenophobe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Xenophobe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Z-Out / Wargate - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Tri-Star Combat - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Tri-Star Sports - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
EuroSoccer '88 / Euro Soccer '88 - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Peter Beardsley's International Football - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Peter Beardsley's International Football - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Champ, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Champ, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Big 100, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Art Of Chess, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Armageddon Man, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Amazing Spider-Man, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Doom's Revenge! / Amazing Spider-Man And Captain America in Doctor Doom's Revenge!, The / Asombroso Spider-Man y CapitÃ¡n AmÃ©rica En La Venganza Del Dr. Muerte!, El - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
EDOS [Software on Demand] - Update the publisher page
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Willy Beamish, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Adventures Of Robin Hood, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Adventures Of Quik And Silva, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tetris (Mirrorsoft) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Test Drive II Scenery Disk: European Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Test Drive II Scenery Disk: European Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Test Drive II Scenery Disk: California Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Test Drive II Car Disk: The Super Cars - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Test Drive II Car Disk: The Super Cars - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Test Drive II Car Disk: The Muscle Cars - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Terrorpods - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Terrorpods - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles: The Coin-Op! / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game / Tortugas Ninja 2: The Coin Op / Tortues Ninja 2: Le Coin-Op! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Technocop - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Technocop - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Tearaway Thomas - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tearaway Thomas - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Tearaway Thomas - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Team Yankee - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Team Yankee - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Team Yankee - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Team Suzuki - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Tass Times In Tonetown - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Tass Times In Tonetown - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Formula One Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Tanglewood - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Top Hits - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS
Zynaps - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Nigel Mansell's Grand Prix / Grand Prix (Martech) - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Navy Moves - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Tetris (Mirrorsoft) - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Top Hits - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Top Hits - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
TNT - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
TNT - Update the Game manual comments -
Terminator 2: The Arcade Game / T2: The Arcade Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Terminator 2: The Arcade Game / T2: The Arcade Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
T-zer0 / Trauma Zero - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD - 1999
Syzyf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
System-4: Mister Tengus Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Swords Of Twilight - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Swords Of Twilight - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Swords & Galleons - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Switchblade II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Swap - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Supremacy: Your Will Be Done - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 16.07.2022 - 10:16
