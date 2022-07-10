Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Tsunami A1230 Accelerator for the Amiga 1200 Review - EP 130Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Up Rough Boulevard by Up Rough | Amiga OCS DemoAmiga Demos that Still Rock: The Bitmap Rasters by Abyss | Amiga OCS DemoAmigaFuture: Hex Junkie by Fnuque (OCS) - Amiga Future 157AmigaFuture: Soul Strain by Amiga Skool (AGA) - Amiga Future 157Amigos Retro Gaming: The Great Giana Sisters - The Ranking of Amiga PlatformersThe heart of Rock 'n Roll is still beating! Amigos: Everything Amiga 359BIOSJERBIL: Kress and 8/16-bit Music -- CLASS 2022BIOSJERBIL: Rifkin and Amiga Music apps -- CLASS 2022BIOSJERBIL: Goedeken and C64 Demos -- CLASS 2022BIOSJERBIL: Bernacchia and the Art in Amiga Game Screens -- CLASS 2022BIOSJERBIL: DiNunzio and Music from a PET 2001 -- CLASS 2022BIOSJERBIL: Roach and C64 Religious Games -- CLASS 2022BIOSJERBIL: Bernardo and the Amiga 500/Vampire 500 -- CLASS 2022Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: A new start for Checkmate products - Monday night live streamsChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 Tower P2 explosions and more!Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga DCTV repairChris Edwards Restoration: The Checkmate1500 Mini ITX UnAmiga!Commodore History: Commodore 2031 Disk Drive Cleanup and Minor RepairsLast Ninja 4 Intro (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Intro Theme) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 4 Level 1 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv1 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Amiga 68060 SMACKDOWN! A4000 Vs A1200!it's a P/XEL thing: 6 more UPCOMING AMIGA GAMES in 2022 (+1 already out!) | Part 5Awesome Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageTop Gear 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageConquests of the Longbow (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMister JBAM: NASS 2022Amiga Games Pickup Video - Morgan Just Games - Contains Commentary05 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 0410 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 10)RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 4.RobSmithDev: AMOS on the Amiga Powered Wireless Quiz System - Very retro!rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sonic - Another BBS Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Micro Budget Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Spaceballs - R.G.B. (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Deadline - Another Great Intro (1992)TerribleFire: Review of latest work June 2022The Classic And Retro Gamer: Stunt Car Racer - Division 1 - The Ski Jump (Amiga)The Guru Meditation: The Amiga 500 Story - Interview with Filmmakers Nicola & Anthony CaulfieldThomaniac: #1858 Der CD-RUMtreiber #64: Aminet Set 18 #01 [Original Amiga 2000]Thomanaic: #1861 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.20 Public Domain Games [Amiga]Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga Amos Pro Shorts part 4: More input validation