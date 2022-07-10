Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Tsunami A1230 Accelerator for the Amiga 1200 Review - EP 130
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vNRMdeSFNo
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Up Rough Boulevard by Up Rough | Amiga OCS Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcPCjK7CTDk
Amiga Demos that Still Rock: The Bitmap Rasters by Abyss | Amiga OCS Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVbB3IG1mHs
AmigaFuture: Hex Junkie by Fnuque (OCS) - Amiga Future 157
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hR7gOWk5Qjc
AmigaFuture: Soul Strain by Amiga Skool (AGA) - Amiga Future 157
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRXq7aZSQd0
Amigos Retro Gaming: The Great Giana Sisters - The Ranking of Amiga Platformers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zFvhUw0u6w
The heart of Rock 'n Roll is still beating! Amigos: Everything Amiga 359
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xga-nhuatOI
BIOSJERBIL: Kress and 8/16-bit Music -- CLASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXnP_DRTYuQ
BIOSJERBIL: Rifkin and Amiga Music apps -- CLASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpJ8jZC1vxQ
BIOSJERBIL: Goedeken and C64 Demos -- CLASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLb4aQAg6Zc
BIOSJERBIL: Bernacchia and the Art in Amiga Game Screens -- CLASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ha_C-9UeaS4
BIOSJERBIL: DiNunzio and Music from a PET 2001 -- CLASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gp7D1d8Eaw
BIOSJERBIL: Roach and C64 Religious Games -- CLASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3U4c1XPMmo
BIOSJERBIL: Bernardo and the Amiga 500/Vampire 500 -- CLASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJAYWq7BxMs
Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: A new start for Checkmate products - Monday night live streams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIS5iPoFmeI
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 Tower P2 explosions and more!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrsLBkMrebs
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga DCTV repair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2pi2EYawUg
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Checkmate1500 Mini ITX UnAmiga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPLtxfBRQIQ
Commodore History: Commodore 2031 Disk Drive Cleanup and Minor Repairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYP24J9BIHM
Last Ninja 4 Intro (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Intro Theme) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnKXPM90SQY
Last Ninja 4 Level 1 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv1 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_4kKuzTQJ4
Hold and Modify: Amiga 68060 SMACKDOWN! A4000 Vs A1200!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU2EXxfjlfw
it's a P/XEL thing: 6 more UPCOMING AMIGA GAMES in 2022 (+1 already out!) | Part 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U8Wm1bYZc8
Awesome Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUnwIq-ylSI
Top Gear 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYIy718dp_s
Conquests of the Longbow (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgWy4sDxvqQ
Mister JBAM: NASS 2022
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7AJhtuS4PNM
Amiga Games Pickup Video - Morgan Just Games - Contains Commentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TdJ4mdTnxM
05 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 04
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLKRWaaOEjg
10 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 10)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29_DldKsVbs
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkbotaF3N5Q
RobSmithDev: AMOS on the Amiga Powered Wireless Quiz System - Very retro!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQ-Ml3tH28c
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sonic - Another BBS Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg0Q_hxvesM
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Micro Budget Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOi79v4vMW4
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Spaceballs - R.G.B. (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi8EF-a64yM
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Deadline - Another Great Intro (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iROuekZf7Y
TerribleFire: Review of latest work June 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgj_0dfwAjE
The Classic And Retro Gamer: Stunt Car Racer - Division 1 - The Ski Jump (Amiga)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-gJB2MpmNE
The Guru Meditation: The Amiga 500 Story - Interview with Filmmakers Nicola & Anthony Caulfield
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOZpugKTsLk
Thomaniac: #1858 Der CD-RUMtreiber #64: Aminet Set 18 #01 [Original Amiga 2000]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoKnmsJa9rQ
Thomanaic: #1861 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.20 Public Domain Games [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdxdJp1wsbo
Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga Amos Pro Shorts part 4: More input validation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ys6rBXFzqQ
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 10.07.2022 - 11:03
