Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 10.07.2022 - 11:03 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Tsunami A1230 Accelerator for the Amiga 1200 Review - EP 130

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vNRMdeSFNo


Amiga Demos that Still Rock: Up Rough Boulevard by Up Rough | Amiga OCS Demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcPCjK7CTDk


Amiga Demos that Still Rock: The Bitmap Rasters by Abyss | Amiga OCS Demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVbB3IG1mHs


AmigaFuture: Hex Junkie by Fnuque (OCS) - Amiga Future 157

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hR7gOWk5Qjc


AmigaFuture: Soul Strain by Amiga Skool (AGA) - Amiga Future 157

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRXq7aZSQd0


Amigos Retro Gaming: The Great Giana Sisters - The Ranking of Amiga Platformers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zFvhUw0u6w


The heart of Rock 'n Roll is still beating! Amigos: Everything Amiga 359

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xga-nhuatOI


BIOSJERBIL: Kress and 8/16-bit Music -- CLASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXnP_DRTYuQ


BIOSJERBIL: Rifkin and Amiga Music apps -- CLASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpJ8jZC1vxQ


BIOSJERBIL: Goedeken and C64 Demos -- CLASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLb4aQAg6Zc


BIOSJERBIL: Bernacchia and the Art in Amiga Game Screens -- CLASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ha_C-9UeaS4


BIOSJERBIL: DiNunzio and Music from a PET 2001 -- CLASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gp7D1d8Eaw


BIOSJERBIL: Roach and C64 Religious Games -- CLASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3U4c1XPMmo


BIOSJERBIL: Bernardo and the Amiga 500/Vampire 500 -- CLASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJAYWq7BxMs


Checkmate 1500 cases and monitors: A new start for Checkmate products - Monday night live streams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIS5iPoFmeI


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 Tower P2 explosions and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrsLBkMrebs


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga DCTV repair

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2pi2EYawUg


Chris Edwards Restoration: The Checkmate1500 Mini ITX UnAmiga!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPLtxfBRQIQ


Commodore History: Commodore 2031 Disk Drive Cleanup and Minor Repairs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYP24J9BIHM


Last Ninja 4 Intro (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Intro Theme) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnKXPM90SQY


Last Ninja 4 Level 1 (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv1 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_4kKuzTQJ4


Hold and Modify: Amiga 68060 SMACKDOWN! A4000 Vs A1200!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU2EXxfjlfw


it's a P/XEL thing: 6 more UPCOMING AMIGA GAMES in 2022 (+1 already out!) | Part 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U8Wm1bYZc8


Awesome Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUnwIq-ylSI


Top Gear 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYIy718dp_s


Conquests of the Longbow (Amiga NTSC) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgWy4sDxvqQ


Mister JBAM: NASS 2022

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/7AJhtuS4PNM


Amiga Games Pickup Video - Morgan Just Games - Contains Commentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TdJ4mdTnxM


05 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 04

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLKRWaaOEjg


10 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 10)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29_DldKsVbs


RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 4.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkbotaF3N5Q


RobSmithDev: AMOS on the Amiga Powered Wireless Quiz System - Very retro!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQ-Ml3tH28c


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Sonic - Another BBS Intro (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg0Q_hxvesM


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Anarchy - Micro Budget Intro (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOi79v4vMW4


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Spaceballs - R.G.B. (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vi8EF-a64yM


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Deadline - Another Great Intro (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iROuekZf7Y


TerribleFire: Review of latest work June 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgj_0dfwAjE


The Classic And Retro Gamer: Stunt Car Racer - Division 1 - The Ski Jump (Amiga)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-gJB2MpmNE


The Guru Meditation: The Amiga 500 Story - Interview with Filmmakers Nicola & Anthony Caulfield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOZpugKTsLk


Thomaniac: #1858 Der CD-RUMtreiber #64: Aminet Set 18 #01 [Original Amiga 2000]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoKnmsJa9rQ


Thomanaic: #1861 Amiga Time! Wicked Software: Die Super 100 Big Box Pt.20 Public Domain Games [Amiga]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdxdJp1wsbo


Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga Amos Pro Shorts part 4: More input validation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ys6rBXFzqQ

