Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Rupert Hausberger http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1774452 (Network/PackageManager) 630 KB / Jul 08 2022
Rupert Hausberger http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1774453 (Network/PackageManager) 480 KB / Jul 08 2022
Filip Maryjañski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1773349 (Communication) 103 KB / Jul 06 2022
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1773348 (System/Ambient/Commodities) 202 KB / Jul 06 2022
Michael Holmes http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1770207 (Misc) 41 MB / Jul 01 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1770010 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 01 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 09.07.2022 - 08:58 by AndreasM
