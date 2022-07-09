 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 12th July.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 09.07.2022 - 08:58 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Heretic PC Games 3/95 - 07.07.2022
Myst PC Games 9/95 - 07.07.2022
Shanghai: Great Moments PC Games 9/95 - 07.07.2022
3D Lemmings PC Games 9/95 - 07.07.2022
Sid Meier's Civnet PC Games 9/95 - 07.07.2022
Last Dynasty, The PC Games 9/95 - 07.07.2022
Vortex, The: Quantum Gate II PC Games 9/95 - 07.07.2022
Lords of Midnight: The Citadel PC Games 9/95 - 07.07.2022
Air Havoc Controller PC Games 10/95 - 07.07.2022
Journeyman Project 2, The: Buried in Time PC Games 10/95 - 07.07.2022
Burn: Cycle PC Games 10/95 - 07.07.2022
Pinball Illusions PC Games 10/95 - 07.07.2022
Cyberbykes PC Games 10/95 - 07.07.2022
Kingpin: Arcade Sports Bowling PC Games 10/95 - 07.07.2022
Mutants ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Break! ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Stars on the 128 ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Hollywood or Bust ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
World Tour Golf ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Blastaball ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Portal: A Computer Novel ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Killed Until Dead ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Imagination ASM 4/87 - 04.07.2022
Rock'n Roll ASM 1/90 - 04.07.2022
Chambers of Shaolin ASM 1/90 - 04.07.2022
Bangkok Knights ASM 1/90 - 04.07.2022
Nigel Mansell's Grand Prix ASM 1/90 - 04.07.2022
Rainbow Warrior ASM 1/90 - 04.07.2022
Fiendish Freddy's Big Top O' Fun ASM 1/90 - 04.07.2022
Super XS Nr. 1 Erstausgabe - 03.07.2022
Super XS Nr. 2 - 03.07.2022
Super XS Nr. 3 - 03.07.2022
Super XS Nr. 4 - 03.07.2022
Super XS Nr. 5 - 03.07.2022
Super XS Nr. 6 Letzte Ausgabe - 03.07.2022
Super Gamer 4/94 Erstausgabe - 03.07.2022
Super Gamer 5/94 - 03.07.2022
Super Gamer 6/94 - 03.07.2022
Super Gamer 7/94 - 03.07.2022
Super Gamer 8/94 - 03.07.2022
Super Gamer 9/94 - 03.07.2022
Super Gamer 10/94 - 03.07.2022
Midtown Madness 3 Man!ac 8/2003 - 01.07.2022
Frontier: Elite II PC Games 1/94 - 01.07.2022
Space Job PC Games 1/94 - 01.07.2022
Frontier: First Encounters PC Games 6/95 - 01.07.2022
Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game PC Games 1/99 - 01.07.2022
Speed Kings Man!ac 8/2003 - 01.07.2022
Project Gotham Racing 2 Man!ac 12/2003 - 01.07.2022
Worms 3D Man!ac 12/2003 - 01.07.2022
Gladius Man!ac 12/2003 - 01.07.2022
Elder Scrolls III, The: Morrowind Man!ac 12/2002 - 01.07.2022
Futurama Man!ac 9/2003 - 01.07.2022
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Man!ac 10/2002 - 01.07.2022
Onimusha 3: Demon Siege Man!ac 8/2004 - 01.07.2022
Fire Emblem Man!ac 8/2004 - 01.07.2022
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page