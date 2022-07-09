 

 

 

The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 12th July.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 09.07.2022 - 08:58 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Lucasfilm - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Lucasfilm - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Zak McKracken And The Alien Mindbenders - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Frank Randall Farmer (Randy Farmer) - Update the artist page
Frank Randall Farmer (Randy Farmer) - Create one new artist page
Chip Morningstar - Create one new artist page
Stardust - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Starbyte Super Soccer - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back / Empire Strikes Back, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Star Wars - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi / Star Wars: Die RÃ¼ckkehr Der Jedi-Ritter / Return Of The Jedi - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Star Trek: 25th Anniversary - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Star Goose! - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Star Command - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Star Command - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Star Breaker - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Star Breaker - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Stack Up - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stack Up - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spy Vs Spy 3: Arctic Antics - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Spy Vs Spy 2: The Island Caper - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Sporting Triangles - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Sporting Triangles - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Spirit Of Excalibur - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Excalibur - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Excalibur - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
SpinWorld - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Spherical Worlds - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Spherical Worlds - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Spherical Worlds - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Spherical Worlds - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Spherical - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Spherical - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stable Masters II - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stable Masters II - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stable Masters II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stable Masters II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stable Masters II - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Stable Masters II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
World Cup Cricket Masters / World Cup Cricket - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Armour-Geddon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Professional Football Masters Version 5 / Football Masters Version 5 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Football Masters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season / Professional Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season / Professional Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Klemens HÃ¶ppner - Update the artist page
Formula One Challenge - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Formula One Challenge - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Formula One Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Formula One Challenge - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Formula One Challenge - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Formula One Challenge - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season / Professional Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season / Professional Football Masters Version 5: 96/97 Season - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Professional Football Masters Version 5 / Football Masters Version 5 - Upload 12 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Digital Dungeon - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Digital Dungeon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Digital Dungeon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters 2 - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cricket Masters - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Boxing Masters - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Boxing Masters - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Formula One Masters - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Formula One Masters - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sophelie - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sophelie - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Sophelie - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stable Masters III - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stable Masters III - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stable Masters III - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stable Masters III - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stable Masters III - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stable Masters III - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stable Masters III - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Stable Masters III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Spellbound Dizzy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Spellbound - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spellbound - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Speedway Manager 2 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Speedway Manager 2 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Speedway Manager 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Speedboat Assassins / Speedboat Assassin / 3D Boat Assassin - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Speedboat Assassins / Speedboat Assassin / 3D Boat Assassin - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Free Spirit - Update the publisher page
Free Spirit - Update the developer page
Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Speedball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Zeppelin: Giants Of The Sky - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Spaceport - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Spaceport - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Spaceward Ho! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Spaceward Ho! - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Spaceport - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Space Rogue - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Space Rogue - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Space Rogue - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Space Rogue - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Space Quest IV: Roger Wilco And The Time Rippers - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Space Quest III: The Pirates Of Pestulon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Trex Warrior: 22nd Century Gladiator - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Trex Warrior: 22nd Century Gladiator - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Christmas Classics - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Christmas Classics - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Christmas Classics - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Shapes And Colours / Shapes And Colours: Under 5's - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
First Letters / First Letters: Under 5's - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
RGB Designs - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
First Letters / First Letters: Under 5's - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Telling The Time - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Telling The Time - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Anthony Gallop (Ace) - Update the artist page
Rainbow - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Rainbow - Update the publisher page
Thomas' Snowsuit - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Tale Of Peter Rabbit, The - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Scary Poems For Rotten Kids - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Robot Readers: The Ugly Duckling - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Robot Readers: The Three Bears - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Robot Readers: Little Red Hen - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Robot Readers: Chicken Little - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Robot Readers: Aesop's Fables - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Robot Readers: 3 Little Pigs - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Read And Learn Vol. 1: The Three Little Pigs - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Paper Bag Princess, The - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Mud Puddle - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Moving Gives Me A Stomach Ache - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Long Hard Day On The Ranch, A - Update the game page - CDTV - 1991
Cinderella: The Original Fairy Tale - Update the game page - CDTV - 1992
Tales From The Arabian Nights - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Rody VI - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rody V - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rody NoÃ«l - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rody & Mastico III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rody & Mastico II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Planet Probe - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Rody & Mastico - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
In The Beginning - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Aesop's Fables - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Pinocchio - Update the game page - CD32, CDTV - 1993
Pinocchio - Update the Game manual comments - CD32, CDTV - 1993
Magical Myths - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Childsplay - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bun For Barney, A - Update the game page - CDTV
Bosse Des Maths 1Ã¨re, La - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Aesop's Fables - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Adventures Of Sinbad, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Let's Spell Out And About - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Let's Spell At The Shops - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Let's Spell At Home - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Labyrinthe De Lexicos, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Labyrinthe De La Reine Des Ombres, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Labyrinthe D'Orthophus, Le - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Labyrinthe D'Errare, Le - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Labyrinthe D'Anglomania 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Labyrinthe D'Anglomania 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Labyrinthe Aux Mille Calculs, Le - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

