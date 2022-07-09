Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
BootPicture.lha - 2.3-bugfix - util/boot - 87K - Shows pictures, plays sound during boot - (readme)
CestinoGlobale.lha - 1.6 - dev/blitz - 53K - Italian global trashcan WIP - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.92 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.92 - misc/emu - 4.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.11 - dev/misc - 2.3M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 3.4 beta: - util/misc - 693K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.92 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
jasspa-memacs.lha - 1.5 - text/edit - 2.2M - JASSPA MicroEmacs for AOS4/AmiCygnix1.6 - (readme)
NAFCYI1991S1-24.zip - 1.0 Beta - text/pfont - 1.6M - NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.3-OS3.lha - 5.3 - util/libs - 3.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.3-OS4.lha - 5.3 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.3-SDK.lha - 5.3 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
HuntingFrogsV1.adf - 1.0 - game/2play - 880K - 1-4 player game - (readme)
NAFCYI1991S1-B24.zip - 1.0 Beta - text/bfont - 2.8M - NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) - (readme)
Guide_To_Blitz_Basic.pdf - 1.1 - dev/blitz - 6.3M - 'Guide To Blitz Basic' by Neil Wright - (readme)
InstallerLG.src.lha - 1.0.0 - util/sys - 1.5M - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
labyrinth64.lha - 1.5.6 - game/misc - 135K - Remake of Commodore 64 game Labyrinth - (readme)
MorphUp.lha - 2009 - util/sys - 481K - MorphOS package manager - (readme)
MorphUp_source.lha - 2006 - util/sys - 631K - MorphOS package manager source - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 09.07.2022 - 08:58 by AndreasM
