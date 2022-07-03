Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: An Apple IIe arrives in the 10MARC Labs - Episode 129
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcBwhY9w7Ow
Amiga: Sky Tower - RTG Amiga Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds_4MAxst5g
AMIGASYSTEM: DualBoot Win10 / AROS One x86
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGU8U4KFEzI
Lionheart LIVE FROM BOATFEST! - Amigos: Everything Amiga 357
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDses3JPAYY
Monkey Island Meets Rambo! Code Name Hell Squad - Amigos: Everything Amiga 358
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OFVBByMLiE
Chris Edwards Restoration: amiga 600 furia firmware updates
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im2yf6dfhZw
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Gateway 2000 "New Tower"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pH0l7hSetSc
Chris Edwards Restoration: I bought an Amiga 4000D for someone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBKhOI5q1P0
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 Tower restoration p1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUYn0zI47bs
Dan Wood: Is AROS The Future of Amiga?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PtDiXhjSIfs
Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer wip 27 (tournament logic and screens, many details)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuyIHzZSffE
Graeme Cowie: Devil's Temple | Attract Mode & Game Sound Track
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_RxDdh7vpI
Last Ninja 4 Menu (HKvalhe's 4ch Little Amiga Asian LN4 Style) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czd8nPOSMKA
Hold and Modify: Flicker Fixer for Amiga 1200 and 4000T! Did not expect this!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfPXX081w9g
Hold and Modify: One of the last Amigas ever! The best Commodore could do?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=If0rLTb3o3E
Winnie The Pooh In The Hundred Acre Wood Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSzXVqxFfQs
Wiz 'N' Liz Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-XeZQV3uDM
Castles V1.1 (Amiga NTSC) The Northern Campaign - Playguide and Review - LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LW6RA3NITcQ
The Commodore Amiga A500 Story - Kickstarter Trailer - Gracious Films, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Nj_in01tEg
MALB42: Preview AmiTube 1.2 - PlayList
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qt4YRTOVQY
Manga 303: Shining - Smells like Team Spirit ( Amiga )
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Inj3PkIVnfk
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Mean Arenas / Agony / Dragon Fighter / P.P Hammer / Space Taxi / Flashback / Denaris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkPlmv3JAaU
Paweł Zadrożniak: I Want to Break Free on FLOPPOTRON 3.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbd06i9B2wU
04 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 03
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5KK6Hnnkk4
09 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 09)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXF2EpTbLuU
Retro B8: My Commodore Amiga Big Box Game Collection 10 Games Part One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTicEpBzybE
RetroDemoScene: Access - Symbolia - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8V2GDmi7Jc
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ibk4y8m0BM
RMC - The Cave: A donated Commodore Amiga 600 needs urgent attention | Retro Computer Repairs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KZlkIU6EJo
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Artemis - Can I Say Something (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARKwjeZqPS4
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Caldron - First Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0l9HPRmnfRY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Awe - Velcro Waste 7 menu (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4HulT3c4Tc
Sajtron Music: Sajtron - Keeping Up With The Commodore (40th Year Anniversary Remix) (C.L.A.S.S. Video Edition)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LwvG9cLz-E
Sajtron Music: Electric Gypsy & Sajtron - Can't Stop The Future Release
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzvqzchsBcM
Thomaniac: #1854 Amiga DEMOntag #13...State of the Art (Spaceballs, 1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GalMZ0w8-K8
USER CONTROL: AmigaAMP: Installieren
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMJv4Wcq14c
Willem Drijver: ApolloCrossDev
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v8n1h2mEOWY
