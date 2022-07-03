Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: An Apple IIe arrives in the 10MARC Labs - Episode 129Amiga: Sky Tower - RTG Amiga GameplayAMIGASYSTEM: DualBoot Win10 / AROS One x86Lionheart LIVE FROM BOATFEST! - Amigos: Everything Amiga 357Monkey Island Meets Rambo! Code Name Hell Squad - Amigos: Everything Amiga 358Chris Edwards Restoration: amiga 600 furia firmware updatesChris Edwards Restoration: The Gateway 2000 "New Tower"Chris Edwards Restoration: I bought an Amiga 4000D for someoneChris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 Tower restoration p1Dan Wood: Is AROS The Future of Amiga?Dän Bänän: Souverän Soccer wip 27 (tournament logic and screens, many details)Graeme Cowie: Devil's Temple | Attract Mode & Game Sound TrackLast Ninja 4 Menu (HKvalhe's 4ch Little Amiga Asian LN4 Style) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Flicker Fixer for Amiga 1200 and 4000T! Did not expect this!Hold and Modify: One of the last Amigas ever! The best Commodore could do?Winnie The Pooh In The Hundred Acre Wood Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageWiz 'N' Liz Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCastles V1.1 (Amiga NTSC) The Northern Campaign - Playguide and Review - LemonAmiga.comThe Commodore Amiga A500 Story - Kickstarter Trailer - Gracious Films, 2022MALB42: Preview AmiTube 1.2 - PlayListManga 303: Shining - Smells like Team Spirit ( Amiga )Morgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Mean Arenas / Agony / Dragon Fighter / P.P Hammer / Space Taxi / Flashback / DenarisPaweł Zadrożniak: I Want to Break Free on FLOPPOTRON 3.004 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - Commodore 64 VIC2 Coding 0309 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 09)Retro B8: My Commodore Amiga Big Box Game Collection 10 Games Part OneRetroDemoScene: Access - Symbolia - Amiga Demo - AGA (50 FPS)RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 3.RMC - The Cave: A donated Commodore Amiga 600 needs urgent attention | Retro Computer Repairsrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Artemis - Can I Say Something (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Caldron - First Intro (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Awe - Velcro Waste 7 menu (1992)Sajtron Music: Sajtron - Keeping Up With The Commodore (40th Year Anniversary Remix) (C.L.A.S.S. Video Edition)Sajtron Music: Electric Gypsy & Sajtron - Can't Stop The Future ReleaseThomaniac: #1854 Amiga DEMOntag #13...State of the Art (Spaceballs, 1992)USER CONTROL: AmigaAMP: InstallierenWillem Drijver: ApolloCrossDev