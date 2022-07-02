Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.91 - 5 MB - 28.06.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
nmtm.lzx - game/adventure - Final1.20 - 27 MB - 24.06.2022 - Point and click adventure game
lharchiver.lha - utility/archive - 1.3 - 5 MB - 30.06.2022 - Create LhA archives intuitively
reportplus.lha - utility/misc - 8.3 - 801 KB - 26.06.2022 - Multipurpose utility
jasspa-memacs.lha - utility/text - 1.4.1 - 2 MB - 29.06.2022 - JASSPA MicroEmacs under AmiCygnix 1.6
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 02.07.2022 - 09:01 by AndreasM
