Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Michael Holmes http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1770207 (Misc) 41 MB / Jul 01 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1770010 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jul 01 2022
Bernd Assenmacher http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1769945 (Files/Archive) 1 MB / Jun 30 2022
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1769188 (Network/Web) 26 MB / Jun 28 2022
Filip Maryjanski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1768645 (Games/Think) 522 KB / Jun 27 2022
J.C. Herran Martin http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1768376 (Games/Adventure) 26 MB / Jun 26 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1768377 (Network/Web) 7 MB / Jun 25 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 02.07.2022 - 09:01 by AndreasM
Back to previous page