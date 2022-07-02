Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Magical Myths - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Beach Volley - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Duckstroma - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Two-Up: The Australian Gambling Game - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Two-Up: The Australian Gambling Game - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Two-Up: The Australian Gambling Game - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Two-Up: The Australian Gambling Game - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Casino (Capstone) / Trump Castle II: The Ultimate Casino Gambling Simulation - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Casino (Capstone) / Trump Castle II: The Ultimate Casino Gambling Simulation - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Risk: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Risk: A Gambling Game Of Skill & Chance - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Overkill & Lunar-C - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1993
Blockbuster Pak - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Blockbuster Pak - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Blockbuster Pak - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures -
Blockbuster Pak - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Red Lightning - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Red Lightning - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Pit-Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pit-Fighter - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Pirates! Gold - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Pirates! Gold - Update the Misc screenshot comments - CD32 - 1994
Pirates! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pipe Mania - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Pinomania - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Pinocchio - Update the Game manual comments - CD32, CDTV - 1993
Pink Panther - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Pinball Wizard - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Pinball Mania - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Pinball Magic - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pinball Illusions - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brashs Super Games Pack (Zool / Pinball Dreams / Bill's Tomato Game) - Update the Game manual comments -
Brashs Super Games Pack (Zool / Pinball Dreams / Bill's Tomato Game) - Upload 1 Game manual -
Pinball Dreams - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams & Pinball Fantasies: Special Edition - Update the Game manual comments -
Pierre Le Chef Is ... Out To Lunch - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Pictionary: The Game Of Quick Draw - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Pictionary: The Game Of Quick Draw - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Phantom Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Phantasie III: The Wrath Of Nikademus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Phalanx - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Peter Beardsley's International Football - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Peter Beardsley's International Football - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Perihelion: The Prophecy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Pegasus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ultima V: Warriors Of Destiny - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Ultima V: Warriors Of Destiny - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Passing Shot - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Passing Shot - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Parasol Stars: The Story Of Rainbow Islands II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paperboy 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paperboy - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Paperboy - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Panza Kick Boxing - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pang - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paladin Quest Disk: The Scrolls Of Talmouth - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Pac-Mania - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Pac-Land - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Duckstroma - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Duckstroma - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Duckstroma - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Songerson - Create one new artist page
UltraNarwhal - Create one new artist page
PGA European Tour - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
P.O.W. - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
P.P. Hammer And His Pneumatic Weapon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Oxxonian - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Words And Numbers - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Calendar Quiz - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Game Set Match - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kids Type - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Weather Watcher - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
What Is It? Where Is It? Vol. 1 / What? Where? - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Overlander (Elite) - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Overlander (Elite) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Overkill & Lunar-C - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1993
Overkill - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Overdrive (Team 17) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Over The Net - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Outzone - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Outzone - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Out Of This World - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Out Of This World - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Out Of This World - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Out Run (Sega) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Out Run (U.S. Gold) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Oscar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Oscar - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Oscar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Oscar - Update the game page - AGA - 1993
Oscar - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Ork - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Oriental Games - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Orbit 2000 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Operation Wolf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Operation Wolf - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Operation Thunderbolt - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Operation Stealth - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Stealth - Upload 4 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Operation Neptune - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Operation Neptune - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Operation Neptune - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
VR Slingshot / Event Horizon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Electronic Pool / Pool (Microdeal) - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Electronic Pool / Pool (Microdeal) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Compendium Six - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Compendium Six - Upload 6 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Compendium Six - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Compendium Six - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ooze: Als Die Geister MÃ¼rbe Wurden - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Ooze: Als Die Geister MÃ¼rbe Wurden - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
One On One (Electronic Arts) / One-On-One - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1985
One On One (Electronic Arts) / One-On-One - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1985
One Step Beyond - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
One Step Beyond - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
On The Road - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Oldtimer: Erlebte Geschichte Teil II - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Oldtimer: Erlebte Geschichte Teil II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wonder Dog - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Wonder Dog - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Oil Imperium - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Odyssey - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Odyssey - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Obsession - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Obliterator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Obliterator - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Obitus / Tempus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Magical Myths - Update the Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Magical Myths - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Beach Volley - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Beach Volley - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Beach Volley - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Auf Dem Weg Nach Europa - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Auf Dem Weg Nach Europa - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chaos Strikes Back - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Chaos Strikes Back - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chaos Strikes Back - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Chaos Strikes Back - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 02.07.2022
