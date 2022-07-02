The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
samples_8bit.tgz - audio/misc - final - 62 MB - 28.06.2022 - Varius Samples for Tracker Software
nmtm.lzx - game/adventure - Final1.10 - 26 MB - 25.06.2022 - Point and click adventure game
tc4.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 4.0 - 53 MB - 28.06.2022 - Solo OpenGL tetris game with AI players.
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 02.07.2022 - 09:01 by AndreasM
