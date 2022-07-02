Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
links-mos.lha - 2.27 - comm/www - 7.2M - Links text-only WWW browser w/ SSL - (readme)
Lupe.lha - V2.0 - util/wb - 201K - The magnifying glass program - (readme)
newmeter.lha - 1.282 - util/wb - 25K - Shows free RAM and storage as bar graphs - (readme)
zx81paint.lha - 0.1 - gfx/edit - 32K - Paint program, creates ZX81 charset gfx - (readme)
jfduke3d.lha - 1.2 - game/shoot - 1.3M - JFDuke3D Amiga Port - (readme)
JFIFdt44.lha - 44.18 - util/dtype - 694K - fastest JPEG picture datatype - (readme)
Kwiz2.lha - 2.3 - game/2play - 71K - A Blockbusters-style quiz game - (readme)
wla_dx_v10.2.lha - 10.2 - dev/cross - 7.0M - WLA DX - 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembler - (readme)
ataruita.lha - - mods/midi - 34K - Urusei Yatsura GM italian song - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.3 - util/misc - 801K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.3 - util/misc - 630K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.91 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.91 - misc/emu - 4.5M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.7.0.021 - game/misc - 7.4M - Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.91 - misc/emu - 4.8M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
LHArchiver.lha - 1.3 - util/arc - 4.6M - create lha archives intuitively - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.3 - util/misc - 723K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 02.07.2022 - 09:01
