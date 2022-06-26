 

 

 

In Entwicklung: CyberPunks 2 (AGA) kommt nun doch für den Amiga

Published 26.06.2022 - 18:04 by AndreasM

Mirko Engelhardt informiert:

Ende 2020 kündigte Mutation Software den zweiten Teil ihres Top-Down-Shooter Cyberpunks an. Das sollte im dritten Quartal 2021 erscheinen, tat es aber nicht. Nun aber wurde das Spiel für das vierte Quartal 2023 bestätigt und ein erstes Teaser Video existiert nun. Cyberpunks war ein Top-Down-Shooter-Spiel für den Amiga, das von Mutation entwickelt und bereits 1993 von Core…

https://amigaland.de/in-entwicklung-cyb ... -den-amiga

https://softwareamusements.com/Mutation ... index.html

