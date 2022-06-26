Mirko Engelhardt informiert:
Ende 2020 kündigte Mutation Software den zweiten Teil ihres Top-Down-Shooter Cyberpunks an. Das sollte im dritten Quartal 2021 erscheinen, tat es aber nicht. Nun aber wurde das Spiel für das vierte Quartal 2023 bestätigt und ein erstes Teaser Video existiert nun. Cyberpunks war ein Top-Down-Shooter-Spiel für den Amiga, das von Mutation entwickelt und bereits 1993 von Core…
https://amigaland.de/in-entwicklung-cyb ... -den-amiga
https://softwareamusements.com/Mutation ... index.html
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 157 will be released on the 5th July.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
In Entwicklung: CyberPunks 2 (AGA) kommt nun doch für den Amiga
Published 26.06.2022 - 18:04 by AndreasM
Back to previous page