Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Newtek Digiview Review for the Amiga - Episode 128
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cy_c_Msoov4
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Legado JoJo073 IRON GATE - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0LH95qR0gg
Chris Edwards Restoration: Oh No! Mr Bill! A3000 repair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7_SMLjyq7s
Chris Edwards Restoration: What in the Efika ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzP8Twe62ok
Chris Edwards Restoration: Zulu SCSI Device emulator
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__yq7rKpCG8
Commodore History: Implementing Commodore's IEC bus protocol on a KIM-1 single board computer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK7mzGhBfHs
Last Ninja 4 Lv4 The City (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv4 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qIydrJr-TU
Last Ninja 4 Menu (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Menu Theme) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WK_f27O2HB8
Last Ninja 4 Intro (HKvalhe's 4ch Ben Daglish Tribute LN4 Intro Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ae_cKWPDx6A
Hold and Modify: Let’s build an Amiga 2500! In 2022??
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtoGxgErdnM
Hold and Modify: Amiga Vs Windows in Lightwave3D!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My9XFCsD5AU
ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter 2) Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWlzHK_tqbY
Race Drivin' Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHqjp16kiUQ
Daily Double Horse Racing Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsYb4ZShfZU
Cannon Fodder 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdVTtrOG0I8
Dungeon Master Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QwH0lbRH0Y
Kingdoms of England (Amiga) - Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5YC2JgI_pQ
MIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - "PC Emulation in Fremdsystemen" - Herwig Solf - RETROpulsiv 15.1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kunf9PJrZyg
Ms Mad Lemon: Dual Boot on Amiga? - Amiga 500 ACA500Plus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koGjIMbK2Cc
Paweł Zadrożniak: Star Wars Theme on FLOPPOTRON 3.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KS02q0BUnY
Episode 03 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - VIC2 Coding 02
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWqF_NHIDNE
08 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 08)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JiebHAdJJA
Phaze101 Retro Book Collection Grows - Special Consignment Of Books Used For Developing Retro Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSXaSTLmqWI
Ravi Abbott: Vintage Computer Festival East 2022 - USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jX_imgW5IM
RetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO_8lvH-8UM
RMC - The Cave: Commodore Amiga 1000 Trash to Treasure Pt1 | Meet The Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2qUlA36Evs
RobSmithDev: One Year Later - Commodore Amiga Floppy breakthrough for all Emulation fans - WinUAE & FloppyBridge
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kaxZH0hAQo8
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Corosive - World Madness (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT1GhVyqSW0
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision - Another One (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jnv2Mt8cZCY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Mythos - Forgotten Realism (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcObYq4Abbg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Destroyer Team - Suomi Finland Demo (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUtJFXRcebQ
Scene World Podcast Episode #143:Creating new adventures with Gregor Mueller and Eva-Ramona Rohleder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhkoN3Zg600
Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga Amos Pro Shorts part 3: Save data
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9keWWG3UPzk
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 26.06.2022 - 09:58 by AndreasM
