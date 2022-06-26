Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: The Newtek Digiview Review for the Amiga - Episode 128AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Legado JoJo073 IRON GATE - Commodore Amiga - 720 ComentadoChris Edwards Restoration: Oh No! Mr Bill! A3000 repairChris Edwards Restoration: What in the Efika ?Chris Edwards Restoration: Zulu SCSI Device emulatorCommodore History: Implementing Commodore's IEC bus protocol on a KIM-1 single board computerLast Ninja 4 Lv4 The City (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Lv4 Amiga Soundtrack) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 4 Menu (HKvalhe's 4ch LN4 Menu Theme) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 4 Intro (HKvalhe's 4ch Ben Daglish Tribute LN4 Intro Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Let’s build an Amiga 2500! In 2022??Hold and Modify: Amiga Vs Windows in Lightwave3D!ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter 2) Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageRace Drivin' Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDaily Double Horse Racing Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageCannon Fodder 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageDungeon Master Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKingdoms of England (Amiga) - Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comMIGs Yesterchips: Vortrag - "PC Emulation in Fremdsystemen" - Herwig Solf - RETROpulsiv 15.1Ms Mad Lemon: Dual Boot on Amiga? - Amiga 500 ACA500PlusPaweł Zadrożniak: Star Wars Theme on FLOPPOTRON 3.0Episode 03 - Phaze101 and Retro Programmers Inside (RPI) Tuesday Night LIVE - VIC2 Coding 0208 - Phaze101 Amiga Assembly For Beginners - Let's Make an Amiga Game Tutorial (LMAG 08)Phaze101 Retro Book Collection Grows - Special Consignment Of Books Used For Developing Retro GamesRavi Abbott: Vintage Computer Festival East 2022 - USARetroMatze: Flight of the Amazon Queen/Flug der Amazon Queen (AMIGA) a1k.org Edition/Review & Let's Play Teil 2.RMC - The Cave: Commodore Amiga 1000 Trash to Treasure Pt1 | Meet The AmigaRobSmithDev: One Year Later - Commodore Amiga Floppy breakthrough for all Emulation fans - WinUAE & FloppyBridgertiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Corosive - World Madness (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision - Another One (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Mythos - Forgotten Realism (1991)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Destroyer Team - Suomi Finland Demo (1988)Scene World Podcast Episode #143:Creating new adventures with Gregor Mueller and Eva-Ramona RohlederYawning Angel Retro: Amiga Amos Pro Shorts part 3: Save data